Digital Trends
Outdoors

These wireless earbuds use an A.I. to get you moving faster

Kraig Becker
By
1 of 5
soul blade earbuds crowdfunding wireless 1
Soul Blade Wireless Earbuds
soul blade earbuds crowdfunding wireless 2
Soul Blade Wireless Earbuds
soul blade earbuds crowdfunding wireless 3
Soul Blade Wireless Earbuds
soul blade earbuds crowdfunding wireless 4
Soul Blade Wireless Earbuds
soul blade earbuds crowdfunding wireless 5
Soul Blade Wireless Earbuds

These days, wireless earbuds are ubiquitous and relatively inexpensive, making it harder and harder for manufacturers to stand out from the competition. But Soul Electronics believes it has created a new option that runners and fitness fanatics are going to love, incorporated some unique features that could be a real game-changer for those looking to improve their workouts.

First announced at the Consumer Electronics Show last month, the Soul Blade wireless earbuds made their public debut on Indiegogo on Wednesday, February 13. The crowdfunding campaign recently got underway, but Soul already smashed through its $30,000 goal in just a few hours. That means, the Blade should go into production later this year and become available for purchase in October.

So what makes these earbuds so special? For starters, they have the ability to track the user’s heart rate during a workout without the need to wear a bulky chest strap to collect that data. But that’s just the beginning, as the Blade earphones can also track motion, monitoring distance traveled, speed, cadence, stride length, and a bunch of other metrics. Soul says this is possible thanks to a system called the BiomechEngine from Beflex, which is a tiny chip build for wearables and designed specifically with fitness applications in mind.

Soul has paired the BiomechEngine with an onboard artificial intelligence to give runners real-time coaching tips while they work out. That feedback comes in the form of a voice in their ears, prompting them to change their cadence or stride in an effort to run more efficiently and avoid injury. The A.I. coach examines the runner’s movement, including his or her stride and force of impact. It even claims it can detect posture in order to more accurately offer suggestions on how to improve a runner’s form.

The Blade earbuds come with a charging case, which Soul says provides up to 96 hours of run time. The wireless earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 technology to improve battery life and sound quality, and even offer an IPX7 water-resistance rating. They are expected to carry a price tag of $249, although early bird supporters can reserve a pair now for $129. Of course, as with any crowdfunding campaign, it is important to understand the risks that come with spending your cash on a product that isn’t released yet.

To find out more, visit the Soul Blade wireless earbuds Indiegogo page.

Don't Miss

Miracle medical moment as legally blind man sees with bionic eye
underwater scuba diving tent divers feature
News

This underwater tent lets scuba divers camp under the sea

A new tent designed by a National Geographic explorer and a college professor is built for use underwater by scuba divers allowing them to stay down longer, take rest breaks, and safely decompress while exploring the ocean.
Posted By Kraig Becker
bank robbery suspect uses jump scooter for getaway gets caught
Outdoors

Bank robbery suspect uses Jump scooter as getaway vehicle, gets caught

A man accused of robbing a bank reportedly fled the scene on an electric scooter operated by Jump. Trouble is, the suspect used his regular Jump account to rent the two-wheeler, making life a whole lot easier for investigators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
flir systems docksense technology virtualbumper
Emerging Tech

Don’t worry about denting your yacht. Parking assist for boats is finally here

Docking a boat isn't easy. A new object recognition tool uses machine vision technology to help. If it senses an impending collision, DockSense leaps into action to offer corrective steering.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pumas self lacing sports shoe gives nikes adapt bb a run for its money puma fi 3
Outdoors

Puma’s self-lacing sports shoe gives Nike’s Adapt BB a run for its money

Puma has unveiled a self-lacing shoe to take on Nike's Adapt BB. The fit can be adjusted via a smartphone app or the Apple Watch, with additional changes possible via a small touchpad on the top of the shoe.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
shark attack drone based research may help to ease swimmers fears ocean
Outdoors

Shark attack: Drone-based research may help ease swimmers’ fears

Researchers in Australia have used drones to try to learn more about what kinds of sea creatures come close the shore, and their findings may go some way to easing the fears of swimmers worried about shark attacks.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Keep it clean with our favorite shoes for spring
Mobile

Alphabet’s Verily is reportedly working on shoes that can track your weight

Fitness tracking is getting increasingly important, but while the likes of Apple are working on fitness-tracking watches, Alphabet's Verily is turning to shoes. According to a report, Verily is working on shoes that can track your weight.
Posted By Christian de Looper
strava slopes ski snowboard collab 1
Outdoors

Strava joins Slopes to record your ski and snowboard stats

Skiers and snowboarders can now share their activity on the hill within their Strava profile thanks to a new collaboration with the fitness-tracking app and Slopes, an app designed for use on the hill.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
nike columbia and the north face rei sale northface
Deals

REI slashes prices on The North Face, Columbia, and Nike clearance Items

It's never too early to plan your next adventure and REI is your one-stop shop to get you prepared. Now until February 18, REI is offering up to 50 percent off on camp gear, outerwear, winter boots, and lifestyle footwear. Find discounts…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen, Jenifer Calle
Deals

REI drops prices on Suunto, Fitbit, and Garmin Fenix smartwatches

Looking for some great deals on outdoor and fitness watches? Garmin, Fitbit, and Suunto smartwatches have all been discounted for a limited time during the REI Winter Clearance Sale.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
olympics medals recycled electronics waste
Emerging Tech

Tokyo 2020 is on track to create Olympic medals with recycled electronics

The committee behind the Tokyo 2020 Olympics revealed that it is on target to be able to forge all winning athletes’ gold, silver and bronze medals from recycled electronic waste.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Skullcandy
Outdoors

Skullcandy turns to action sports with the Vert Bluetooth earbuds

The new Skullcandy Vert Bluetooth earbuds are designed with action sports athletes in mind, putting audio controls on a convenient dial that provides glove-friendly options to pause and play music, and adjust volume.
Posted By Kraig Becker
awesome tech you cant buy yet flectr 360 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hi-viz bike reflectors and a tiny flashlight

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
uber jump bikes
Outdoors

Uber’s bikesharing service is eating into its regular business

A bikesharing service acquired by Uber nearly a year ago is causing riders to take fewer car journeys with the company. It is, however, part of the plan as Uber looks to offer an integrated mobility platform for cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg