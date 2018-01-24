Spy’s Ace EC goggles will change tint so you don’t have to stop shredding

When you’re flying down a mountain, you don’t have time to fiddle with your goggles. Luckily, you don’t have to grow a third arm in order to protect your eyes as you move in and out of the shade and sun. Meet the Ace EC from Spy, a new snow goggle that leverages electrochromic technology to allow skiers, snowboarders, and anyone else to quickly change the tint of their goggles. Thanks to three different tint options, you will be able to seamlessly go from sunny, mixed, or flat weather scenarios with the press of a button.

Using a removable lightweight battery pack with a one-button design, the new electrochromic One Lens can have its tint quickly adjusted. As soon as you tap the button, you’re effectively sending an electronic pulse via a tiny filament between the dual lens to change its setting. You don’t have to worry about taking off your gloves or mittens — simply press your goggles as you’re going downhill and ski on.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the One Lens can be easily recharged via a micro-USB connection. The three tint settings offer three levels of visible light transmission (VLT) — the darkest setting is available for bluebird conditions, while a light persimmon tint is best for flat light conditions.

“The Ace EC’s One Lens is a technology that anyone who skis or snowboards in variable conditions can get behind,” Curtis Ellis, Spy brand director, said in a statement. “The Ace EC takes the guessing game out of what lens someone should head to the lift with and eliminates the need for those who go all day to carry a spare lens with them for when conditions change. Whether you’re dipping into a shady section of the trees for a quick minute, or the weather goes from bleak to bluebird, the Ace EC has you covered.”

Transition time is said to take between four to eight seconds, depending on what level you’re coming from and what level you’re going to, and the weight of the battery pack is just 25 grams (about the same as an AA battery). Like other Ace goggles, this pair boasts a flexible polyurethane frame, as well as anti-fog and anti-scratch lenses with 100 percent UV protection. The triple-layer Isotron face foam features moisture-wicking Dri-Force fleece so you can wear the goggles all day long, and when fully charged, the battery pack will last for around 150 full change cycles, so you don’t have to stop skiing on account of your face wear.

The Ace EC will be made available both online and in select retailers beginning in September for an expected retail price of $275.