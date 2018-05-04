It’s tough to find a more affordable ebike than Swagtron’s latest models

Share

Swagtron, a company best known for its line of hoverboards and electric skateboards, has expanded its foray into the ebike market by adding three new models to its existing lineup. Two of the models are of the lightweight and foldable variety of electric bike, while the third is a fat bike designed for the youth market. Each of the electric bikes carries affordable price points that should make them more attractive to potential customers.

The two foldable models include the Swagcycle EB-5 and the Swagcycle Pro, which builds on Swagtron’s original Swagcycle model. Both are lightweight and compact, but also fold down for easy transport in the trunk of a car or storage in a closet or under a desk at the office. The two ebikes feature durable aluminum frames and are available in either black or white.

Aside from that, however, the two models vary somewhat in terms of performance and specs. For instance, the EB-5 features a 250-watt motor and 14-inch wheels that allow it to reach speeds of up to 15.5 mph over a range of about 15.5 miles. The Swagcycle Pro, on the other hand, offers a 350-watt motor and a top speed of 18 mph while covering the same distance. The Pro version also comes with a built-in LED headlight and includes connectivity with the Swagtron iOS and Android app for tracking distance, speed, and other metrics. The EB-5 also features both pedal and electric drive options, while the Pro is electric only.

The third new bike to be added to the Swagtron catalog is the EB-6 electric fat bike. This model is designed for younger riders and its frame is suitably kid-friendly. The bike features 20-inch wheels and 4-inch tires to go along with its 350-watt motor that allows it to roll along at speeds of up to 18.6 mph with a maximum range of 20 miles. A seven-speed Shimano drivetrain, paired with front and rear disc brakes, round out the package.

All three models of ebike are available now and offer entry-level pricing. Both the EB-5 and Swagcycle Pro carry a price tag of $600 while the EB-6 is the most expensive of the new models with a $840 price point.