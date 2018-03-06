Taiga’s TS2 electric snowmobile can go from 0 to 60 in just 3 seconds

Share

Taiga Motors

Okay, so winter is starting to recede into chilly memory, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to be awed by a cutting edge snowmobile, right? Created from scratch by Canadian startup Taiga Motors, the TS2 is an all-electric beast of a snow-riding behemoth, capable of reaching 60 miles-per-hour (100 kilometers-per-hour) from a standing start in just three seconds flat. Color us impressed!

The 10.2-foot-long TS2 boasts an operational weight that’s less than 500 pounds fully loaded. That puts it on the lighter end of the electric snowmobile spectrum. It’s available in both single and two-seater models, and features a PMAC motor which gives you around 250 Newton meters of torque and some 80 kW of power output. (Fortunately, being an electric vehicle it should be a whole lot quieter than those power stats make it sound.) As far as battery life goes, there’s a thermally controlled lithium-ion battery that will provide around 62 miles per charge, regardless of the chilly temperatures you’re riding in. Heck, there’s even an optional DC charger that enables you to reach around 80 percent battery capacity in just 20 minutes.

Since this is the closest thing in the snowmobile world to a Tesla, it’s no surprise that the tech side of the Taiga TS2 doesn’t disappoint. Like the Tesla, the TS2 snowmobile will constantly improve thanks to automatic software updates. There is also integrated GPS, app connectivity, and a high luminosity 7-inch digital dashboard that will help you map out your course and provide a good estimate of the distance remaining to your destination.

Perhaps best of all is the promise the TS2 offers of being a low maintenance vehicle. With a rugged body that should be able to deal with just about any terrain, and no demand for fuel or oil, this should be an easy favorite among its intended audience.

If you want to be among those lucky early adopters, you can currently place a pre-order for the TS2 over on Taiga’s website. There are four different options available, across a range of specs. Prices start at $15,000 — although you’ll be waiting between 12 and 18 months for delivery. Something tells us it will totally be worth it.