Monthly subscription box Trailfoody ships tasty foods to lovers of the outdoors

Subscription box services have become extremely popular over the past few years, to the point you can now find one to match whatever interest you might have. There are a number of monthly box services which focus on health and fashion, of course, but others offer everything from video games to unique and hard-to-find condiments. There’s even one that sends kids new tech projects to do each month.

Naturally, lovers of the outdoors haven’t been left in the lurch either, as both Cairn and BivySak filled that niche nicely. But a new monthly box service called Trailfoody has recently appeared on the scene, offering hikers and backpackers a unique and tasty alternative.

As the name implies, Trailfoody is a box service that sends subscribers a supply of healthy and delicious foods which appeal specifically to outdoor enthusiasts. Options include dried fruits, jerky, energy bars, energy drinks, nut mixes, and more. As you would expect, the assortment is different each time and the foods have been specifically chosen to provide plenty of fuel for outdoor adventures while remaining healthy at the same time.

In an effort to find tasty goodies and healthy snacks for its customers, Trailfoody partnered with a few well-known brands. When they open their boxes each month, subscribers might find snacks from companies like Probar, Tanka, and Justin’s. Most of the items included in the service are free from artificial preservatives or genetically modified ingredients and some are even completely organic. Depending on dietary needs, there are options available for vegetarian or gluten-free varieties. None of the items require refrigeration, which means they’re ready to be tossed in your pack and carried with you on your outdoor adventures.

Trailfoody offers four different levels of subscriptions based on how often you are active in the outdoors each month. For instance, “The Wanderer” level provides enough snacks for one or two outings and costs $20 (plus $4 shipping). That translates to roughly nine premium trail foods in each box. If that isn’t enough to keep you fed on the trail, “The Pathfinder” may be more to your liking. This subscription is designed for three outings, delivering three kits of at least seven trail foods each for $43.

For couples, “The Deuce” subscription level is built for one or two outings for two people, and comes with 18 premium snacks for $36. Finally, the “Family Pack” is good for one outing a month and includes at least 7 snacks each for two adults and one child for $37. Aditional supplies can be added for $6 per child.

As is typical with a monthly box service, customers can switch their plan at any time, give subscriptions as a gift, or even skip a month if they choose. Oddly enough, however, Trailfoody doesn’t seem to offer a discount to those who subscribe for multiple months at a time. Most box services give customers a lower rate if they’re willing to commit to a six or 12-month subscription plan, but that doesn’t appear to be the case here — at least not right now.

Finding the right foods to keep you moving on the trail can sometimes be a challenge, particularly if you’re looking for a variety of healthy options. It appears as though Trailfoody made this process much easier for hikers, however, by shipping tasty treats right to their door each month.

Update: The subscription plans have been adjusted to reflect the changes in availability and pricing.