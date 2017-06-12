The Trak 2.0 is the ultimate touring kayak you can carry on your back

Why it matters to you With its unique customization, the Trak 2.0 makes kayaking more accessible and convenient than ever before.

Trak introduces the Trak 2.0 —— not a folding kayak, but a traditional watercraft redesigned for the modern adventurer yet still small enough to carry on your back.

Founder Nolin Veillard and his engineering team have spent years compiling research on what users most value about a kayak, concluding that durability, adaptability, and performance are ranked at the top of the list. The Trak 2.0 is considered the ultimate touring kayak, engineered to be light, tough, and exceed performance expectations.

The product boasts a skin-on-frame design utilizing specially formulated, military-grade polyurethane material over an aluminum and carbon fiber frame. The entire watercraft weighs 42 pounds, boasting an astounding strength-to-weight ratio. It is designed to fit into a designated carrying bag that protects the product and is small enough to store in the back of a car or be carried on your back.

In addition to being adaptable, lightweight, and durable, this shape of this kayak can be easily modified to suit varying water conditions. A lever allows you to alter the rocker and the waterline to transition between long-distance paddling and conquering rough waves. These abilities make the Trak 2.0 the most customizable touring kayak on the market.

Setup and breakdown is easy — requiring about 10 minutes of time. Different kits provide for a variety of optional accessories include a wheeled travel pack, gear flotation bag set, custom spray skirt, and a flex haul backpack harness. The Pro kit offers more customization, including an aquatherm sea sock, adjustable hip pads, and rough water thigh braces.

The company backs the quality of its products with a five-year warranty on all purchases. The Trak 2.0 is available for pre-order on Kickstarter or through the company’s website. The Trak 2.0 Starter Kit retails for approximately $2,600 on the Kickstarter campaign page.