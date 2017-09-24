Self-contained Winnebago Revel 4×4 lets you stay wherever you can drive

Why it matters to you If your idea of recreation includes staying wherever you can drive, this RV extends your range.

If your idea of a fun time has broad themes of freedom and independence, the new Winnebago Revel 4×4 may be calling your name. Load up with water, food, and diesel fuel and then set off wherever a four-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with 325 pound-feet of torque and 7.8-inches of ground clearance can take you.

The 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel engine produces 188 horsepower and is paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. The on-demand 4×4 setup includes high and low ranges and the reassurance of a hill descent mode. The onboard tanks hold 26.4 gallons of diesel fuel and 21 gallons of fresh water. Don’t count on the diesel only for transporting because it also fuels interior heating. The rooftop air conditioning unit in the photos is an option that runs on electricity from the onboard deep cycle batteries, however.

What’s up front

The Revel’s driver and passenger seat swivel, slide, and recline. You can turn them around for dining or work on a foldout table to talk with others in the RV, or to watch a flat-screen TV mounted above the galley.

Dining and seating

Directly behind the driver’s seat, the dinette area has storage cabinets flush with the ceiling and a table that folds out from the wall — just drop a single stabilizing leg to the floor. The dinette can also convert to extra sleeping space.

Galley

Hone your culinary skills in the Revel’s compact galley with a 2.5-cubic foot compressor refrigerator and an induction cooktop. The fridge and cooktop run on electricity supplied by three maintenance-free, deep cycle Group 31 batteries. Depending on your location, weather, and usage, standard solar panels on the rooftop can extend your stay. The galley cabinetry has a fold-up extension table/counter workspace, three drawers, and a vertical pantry.

Bedroom and bathroom

Since you won’t be sleeping in the back of the Revel while you’re driving, a clever power lift bed raises to the roof. The result is a 140-cubic foot toy garage for bikes, climbing gear, folding furniture, or whatever you want to tote along as you explore and traverse.

The bathroom can serve as a closet with removable shelves if you don’t want to use it otherwise. If you use the inside facilities, a cassette toilet obviates the need for a black water holding tank. You will have to remove and find a suitable place to empty the cassette when needed. There is also a shower head in the bathroom if you can’t find any other way to bathe.

Exterior features

If you want to take the party outside, a switch-controlled awning with an integrated LED light strip provides starboard protection from sun and rain. A small table extends from the back of galley counter if you keep the sliding door wide open. An automatic running board with ground effect lighting extends to ease entry and exit for those not inclined to step or jump up or down.

If you’re up for recreation unplugged and away, the Revel starts at $134,800.