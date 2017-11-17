The X1 Explorer folding ebike can take you 37 miles on a charge

One of the more popular reasons for owning an ebike it to use it to commute back and forth to work and run errands in an urban setting. But, most ebikes aren’t easy to keep secure while at the office, nor do they transition well to enter and exit subways and buses. But a new ebike called the X1 Explorer utilizes a folding design that makes it easy for riders to store in small places or take with them anywhere.

Small and relatively lightweight, the X1 Explorer weighs just 44 pounds, making it more portable than most other ebikes on the market. In its standard riding mode, it resembles a compact bike with 10-inch wheels, a suspension system for smoothing out the ride, and a built-in LED light.

Despite its svelte size, the Explorer offers plenty of performance. Its standard battery offers a range of up to 25 miles, while an optional larger battery pack can extend that distance out to as much as 37 miles. Both batteries allow the bike to cruise along at speeds approaching 19 miles per hour. And when the Explorer runs out of juice you won’t have to wait long to get back out on the road. The included wall adapter can recharge the bike in less than four hours.

Other features include an integrated alarm system, GPS tracking, and remote key fobs to start the motor. The Explorer can even pair with an iPhone or Android device to keep track of battery life, speed, and distance traveled. That same app allows users to grant access to the ebike to trusted friends and family as well.

Perhaps the X1’s best feature is its ability to fold up, making it incredibly easy to store in an apartment, car trunk, or under a desk. According to the ebike’s designers, it takes just a few seconds for it to collapse down to a surprisingly small footprint, allowing riders to carry it with them onto public transportation or into an office. This gives the Explorer a level of versatility that isn’t found with most other ebikes on the market.

The X1 Explorer launched on Kickstarter a few days back with the design team hoping to raise $60,000 to get it into production. If successful, the ebike will begin shipping in March of 2018 at a price of $1,145. That is substantially lower than most other electric bikes, although early-bird adopters can pre-order one for as little as $995.