Health & Fitness

Specialized’s new road ebike will cure your range anxiety for good

Kraig Becker
By
1 of 6
specialized turbo ebikes creo 1
specialized turbo ebikes creo 2
specialized turbo ebikes creo 3
specialized turbo ebikes creo 4
specialized turbo ebikes creo 5
specialized turbo ebikes creo 6

As the annual suffer-fest known as the Tour de France races to the finish line in Paris this weekend, bike manufacturer Specialized has unveiled a new road ebike that will have any rider feel like they’re wearing the famed Yellow Jersey. The new Turbo Creo is lightweight, fast, and maneuverable, with enough battery power to practically eliminate range anxiety altogether. But the new bike won’t come cheap, with one version topping out at more than $16,000.

With the introduction of the Turbo Creo, Specialized seems to have addressed many of the concerns and complaints that riders have with ebikes, most notably weight and geometry. Both the motor and battery packs are cleverly hidden away inside the bike’s frame, making it tough to tell that it is an electric bike at all. And through the use of high-quality components, a carbon fiber frame, and improved design elements, the Creo manages to tip the scales at just 26.8 pounds. That’s a significant improvement over many other ebikes on the market, some of which are close to twice that weight.

The Creo’s onboard electric motor is capable of providing pedal assist speeds as high as 28 miles per hour, and the standard battery configuration gives riders a range of up to 80 miles on a single charge. An optional range extender can add an additional 40 miles to that number, bringing the distance up to a whopping 120 miles. That’s enough distance for all but the most dedicated of cyclists. And since the battery can be recharged in as little as 2 hours and 35 minutes, there won’t be a lot of downtime between rides.

Other nice tech features include built-in compatibility with the ANT+ standard for power meters and the ability to connect your bike with your smartphone. Specialized’s Mission Control app (iOS/Android) even gives you the ability to tune your ride, while also managing battery life and helping riders diagnose problems with their bikes. The app can also track performance out on the road and upload stats to Strava.

As you would expect, the Creo’s traditional bike components are top of the line and performance oriented. Specialized has outfitted the new road ebike with the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group, an XTR rear derailleur, and an 11-42t cassette across the entire line. It also comes with disc brakes from Roval, as well as 28mm S-Works Turbo tires. Specific component sets vary depending on the model, which include the Turbo Creo SL Expert and SL Expert EVO, both of which are priced at $9,000. The standard S-Works Turbo Creo SL has more advanced options and costs $13,500, while the S-Works Turbo Creo SL – Founder’s Edition will see a limited run of just 250 bikes and will set you back $16,500.

All of the new Specialized Turbo Creo models will arrive in stores in late 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Crescent Moon Eva All-Foam V2 Snowshoe review
Up Next

The best wireless phone chargers for your iPhone or Android
fisker sub 40000 electric suv to launch in 2021 crossover full front
Cars

Fisker wants to make sure Tesla’s Model Y isn’t in a class of one when it lands

Fisker Inc. plans to launch an electric SUV with a base price of under $40,000, and a range of around 300 miles in 2021. The unnamed vehicle could compete with the Tesla Model Y, if it ever gets into production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
note 9 using camera
Mobile

You can reserve your very own Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone right now

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Gaming

Sling some cardboard and outwit your friends with the best board games

After gateway games such as Exploding Kittens and the ever-so-popular Settlers of Catan, what’s next? These hand-picked board games should appeal to gamers with a wide range of play styles and interests.
Posted By Will Nicol
moto e6 review 2
Mobile

Motorola’s bare-bones Moto E6 costs $150 and has a removable battery

The Moto E has always been one of the cheapest ranges around, and it's now got a new entry. The Moto E6 offers decent specs, good looks, Android 9.0 Pie, and a removable battery, all for just $150.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google fit tips recommendations header
Mobile

Google Fit is so buggy that some users can’t even log in

Google Fit may have gotten a major redesign less than a year ago, but it doesn't seem as though Google is keeping up with the app. According to new reports, the app is so buggy that some users can't log in.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sweat measuring patch air force sweating
Emerging Tech

This wearable sensor sips sweat to work out whether a person is dehydrated

A new smart sensor can tell whether a person is becoming dehydrated by analyzing the potassium and sodium in their sweat. Here's why it could be a game-changer for soldiers, athletes, and anyone who works outdoors.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Strava Beacon apple watch
Health & Fitness

Strava extends its popular Beacon safety feature to the Apple Watch

Exercising outdoors can be exhilarating, but it also can be risky, which is why Strava introduced its Beacon safety feature. The premium tracking service is now available on the Apple Watch.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day 2019 preview with $15 Fire TV Stick, $50 Echo, and more

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon has dropped a rather impressive preview of the deals to come. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that you will be able to shop some select deals on devices as early as…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart drops discount on nordictrack c500 treadmill
Health & Fitness

Walmart cuts $100 off the NordicTrack C500 Treadmill for Prime Day

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. To stay competitive, Walmart has also dropped deals on a lot of products, including the NordicTrack C500 Treadmill. Normally $599, it is now available for only $499.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ihome smart vanity mirror on sale from walmart prime day 7 x 9 reflect icvbt2 adjustable
Deals

The iHome smart vanity mirror’s price nosedives to $50 on Walmart this Prime Day

To compete with Amazon, Walmart will also drop prices on thousands of products this Prime Day, including the iHome Adjustable Vanity Mirror. Originally $80, Walmart has cut its price to just $50.
Posted By Francis Allanson
bowflex max trainer m7 amazon prime day 2019 deal
Deals

Amazon sneaks an $800 lightning deal on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 for Prime Day

Amazon keeps the Prime Day 2019 hype up by dropping lightning deals. One of the items getting a limited-time discount is the Bowflex Max Trainer M7. Get it at $800 less than its normal price if you order now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fitbit ace kids fitness tracker amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Fitbit Ace fitness tracker for kids to $60 on Prime Day

We scoured Amazon during Prime Day 2019 to help you spot discounts on tech for kids. If you are looking for a gift for your preteen, consider the Fitbit Ace. You can get this fitness tracker for just $60 during this event.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Samsung Galaxy Fit Hands-on review
Product Review

Samsung's $99 fitness tracker takes on Fitbit. Can it keep pace?

Samsung’s going toe-to-toe against Fitbit’s Inspire HR with its own $99 fitness tracker -- the Galaxy Fit. It also has a heart rate monitor, can automatically detect six workouts, and has a battery that can last for days.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
withings bpm core and connect 4
Health & Fitness

Withings latest blood pressure monitors detect heart problems before they happen

Withings sets a new standard for home medical devices with the new BPM Core and BPM Connect blood pressure monitors. The BPM Core is an all-in-one heart health monitor that combines an ECG and a digital stethoscope with a blood pressure…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins