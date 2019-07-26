Share

As the annual suffer-fest known as the Tour de France races to the finish line in Paris this weekend, bike manufacturer Specialized has unveiled a new road ebike that will have any rider feel like they’re wearing the famed Yellow Jersey. The new Turbo Creo is lightweight, fast, and maneuverable, with enough battery power to practically eliminate range anxiety altogether. But the new bike won’t come cheap, with one version topping out at more than $16,000.

With the introduction of the Turbo Creo, Specialized seems to have addressed many of the concerns and complaints that riders have with ebikes, most notably weight and geometry. Both the motor and battery packs are cleverly hidden away inside the bike’s frame, making it tough to tell that it is an electric bike at all. And through the use of high-quality components, a carbon fiber frame, and improved design elements, the Creo manages to tip the scales at just 26.8 pounds. That’s a significant improvement over many other ebikes on the market, some of which are close to twice that weight.

The Creo’s onboard electric motor is capable of providing pedal assist speeds as high as 28 miles per hour, and the standard battery configuration gives riders a range of up to 80 miles on a single charge. An optional range extender can add an additional 40 miles to that number, bringing the distance up to a whopping 120 miles. That’s enough distance for all but the most dedicated of cyclists. And since the battery can be recharged in as little as 2 hours and 35 minutes, there won’t be a lot of downtime between rides.

Other nice tech features include built-in compatibility with the ANT+ standard for power meters and the ability to connect your bike with your smartphone. Specialized’s Mission Control app (iOS/Android) even gives you the ability to tune your ride, while also managing battery life and helping riders diagnose problems with their bikes. The app can also track performance out on the road and upload stats to Strava.

As you would expect, the Creo’s traditional bike components are top of the line and performance oriented. Specialized has outfitted the new road ebike with the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group, an XTR rear derailleur, and an 11-42t cassette across the entire line. It also comes with disc brakes from Roval, as well as 28mm S-Works Turbo tires. Specific component sets vary depending on the model, which include the Turbo Creo SL Expert and SL Expert EVO, both of which are priced at $9,000. The standard S-Works Turbo Creo SL has more advanced options and costs $13,500, while the S-Works Turbo Creo SL – Founder’s Edition will see a limited run of just 250 bikes and will set you back $16,500.

All of the new Specialized Turbo Creo models will arrive in stores in late 2019.