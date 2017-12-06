Yakima and Poler team up on new SkyRise rooftop tent

Yakima and outdoor apparel brand Poler Stuff have joined forces to create a special edition of the popular SkyRise rooftop tent that brings the strength of both companies together in a single product. This version of the SkyRise deftly blends Yakima’s engineering expertise and understanding of the rooftop tent market, while adding a dose of Poler’s unique sense of style to the mix.

Dubbed the Poler X Yakima SkyRise, the rooftop tent can reportedly be installed in under 15 minutes without the use of tools. Better yet, it sets up quickly and easily at the campsite, too, requiring just a minute or two to be ready to accommodate campers. And after getting a good night’s sleep, its users will be ready to hit the road again in matter of seconds, as the tent collapsing down to a height of just 12 inches for ease of transport.

Made from 210D Nylon fabric, the SkyRise offers plenty of interior ventilation, as well as an unobstructed view of the night sky overhead. On those evenings where inclement weather is a concern, the included rainfly can be added to provide additional warmth and protection from the elements.

The interior of the Poler X Yakima SkyRise is large enough to comfortably sleep three people and features a 2.5-inch thick foam mattress that runs wall to wall. An included ladder provides easy access, and comes with all of the necessary hardware to securely attach it to the roof of a vehicle. It even ships with a set of theft-prevention locks that ensure the SkyRise doesn’t get pilfered while on the road.

While the tent itself was engineered by the team at Yakima, for this special edition model the designers at Poler got the chance to put their own spin on the look of the SkyRise. The result is a unique camouflage pattern that doesn’t look anything like the stock model, which traditionally comes in red with a gray rainfly.

Poler has begun selling its version of the SkyRise on its website at a price of $1600. That’s $250 more than the same tent costs when ordered directly from Yakima, although that model doesn’t feature the unique camo coloring. Both versions require a roof rack mounting system for installation.