From camera to drone to gym clothes, the Alpaka Shift Pack can carry it all

Why it matters to you When versatility matters, the latest bag from Alpaka can be converted to carry a variety of items.

Tech is becoming more versatile — but what about the bags we carry it around in? Today, July 6, Australia-based bag company Alpaka launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Shift Pack, a versatile backpack that can accommodate a camera or drone while also toting around a laptop or tablet.

The bottom of the Shift Pack holds a padded compartment that’s the key to the bag’s versatility. This space is big enough to accommodate a DSLR and a lens or even DJI’s small folding drone, the Mavic. A laptop sleeve in the bag’s main compartment can house up to a 17-inch laptop or tablet. Different bag packages offer users the extra inserts and options needed to convert the bag for different carrying options.

The bag’s roll-top main compartment is what allows the backpack to convert from gym bag to a day at the office. The roll-top allows the bag to expand to an even larger top compartment allowing users to quickly adjust the bag to accommodate more gear. That main compartment is also accessible via a front zipper. The Shift Pack also hides away valuables like cash and a passport inside a hidden pocket.

The Shift Pack can also be expanded using a modular utility pouch system that adds extra storage on the bag’s shoulder straps.

Alpaka says the Shift Pack is designed for comfort while traveling, with a leather-wrapped carrying handle, contoured back, and padded shoulder straps. The back of the bag also has a sleeve for attaching the bag to the handle of a rolling suitcase.

The options continue on the bag’s exterior, with users choosing from either a black weatherproof nylon or a faux wool high-end finish in blue or gray, both complimenting a rip-stop nylon interior. The design is rounded out with waterproof zippers and magnetic latches for quick access pockets.

The Shift Pack is Alpaka’s follow-up to the 7ven messenger bag, which successfully launched after a Kickstarter campaign in 2016. The Shift Pack is looking to crowdfunding for the launch as well, with the campaign opening on Thursday, July 6. Backers can support the Shift Pack launch by making pledges, which start at $159.