The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K brings high-end, high resolution to low budget projects and indie filmmakers — and a discount code will help filmmakers get an even better kit. Adorama currently has a discount code that brings the cost of the basic filmmakers kit to under $2,500 and the advanced filmmakers kit to under $2,600.

The discount from Adorama requires the code FILMMAKERS at checkout, which brings the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K filmmakers kit to $2,496 (regularly $2,799) and the advanced filmmakers kit to $2,596 (regularly $2,900).

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Advanced Film-Makers Kit:

With the body alone selling for about $2,500, the discount effectively makes the accessories in the filmmakers kit free (and then some). The basic kit includes the Atomos Shinobi 5.2-inch touchscreen full HD photo and video monitor along with the hot shoe adapter and HDMI cable to mount the extra screen. The screen is originally $400 by itself, but is currently discounted to about $300.

For another $100, the advanced filmmakers kit throws in the cage, clamps and mounts to add an SSD to the camera for external recording. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K allows for 4:2:2 10-bit video output through the HDMI port.

With its larger Super 35 format sensor, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K offers more resolution than the original 4K variation of the camera. That added resolution allows for more flexibility when cropping in post. The larger sensor will also help deliver a narrower depth of field, with more background blur than the Micro Four Thirds sensor of the 4K camera.

The camera records 6K at up to 50 fps in the Blackmagic RAW format, editable in the DaVinci Resolve Studio software that’s included with the camera. Apple ProRes is available for resolutions up to 4K.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema aims to make cinema more accessible with its lower price point in comparison to traditional cinema cameras as well as a more compact design. The camera is constructed from carbon fiber and polycarbonate. A large five-inch touchscreen takes up much of the back of the camera, while the camera offers a spot for both SD cards and CFast memory cards. The camera uses the Canon EF mount, which means filmmakers have plenty of different lens options to choose from to pair with the camera body.

