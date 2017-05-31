Canon’s new C200 cinema camera offers space-saving Cinema RAW Light format

Why it matters to you Bridging the gap between the C100 Mark II and C300 Mark II, the new C200 comes loaded with features for the working videographer or filmmaker.

Canon on Wednesday introduced the C200, the latest camera in its Cinema EOS line. Built around the same 8.85-megapixel sensor as the range-topping C700, the $7,499 C200 brings 4K RAW imaging to a lower price point. But that’s not all: It also introduces a new file format, Cinema RAW Light, which promises to cut file sizes down to one-fifth of a standard Cinema RAW file without sacrificing detail or latitude for grading.

Cinema RAW Light files are recorded to CFast 2.0 media while MP4 proxy files can be saved to a more consumer-friendly SD card (the camera has one CFast card slot and two SD slots). This gives users two choices for video formats, with the lightweight MP4 offering greater compression and compatibility but at the expense of image quality. MP4 files are limited to eight bits, while Cinema RAW Light can be recorded in either 12-bit at 24p and 30p or 10-bit for 60p.

Yes, the C200 will shoot 4K at up to 60 frames per second. This is great for capturing smooth motion and for achieving a 2x slow-motion playback without having to drop resolution. For more extreme slow-motion, the camera can shoot Full HD 1080p at up to 120 frames per second.

The high-speed recording is thanks to Canon’s latest Digic DV6 processor, which also helps power the sensor through a wide ISO range of 100 to 102,400 for shooting in very low light situations. Like other Cinema EOS cameras, it sports internal neutral density (ND) filters and comes equipped with an electronic viewfinder, outboard LCD monitor, top handle, and side grip.

For drone and gimbal operators, the new C200 is also available in a stripped-down version — identified as the C200B — without the monitor, handle, and grip for just $5,999. Both versions will be available in August 2017. More information can be found on Canon’s product page.