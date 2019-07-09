Digital Trends
Photography

Canon stacks on features to Powershot cameras with better burst, new sensors

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
1 of 3
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 7 b front hires
Canon PowerShot G7 Mark III
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 7 s back hires
Canon PowerShot G7 Mark III
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 7 s top hires
Canon PowerShot G7 Mark III

Canon is reimagining the lineup of advanced compact cameras by integrating more speed into the small cameras using a stacked sensor design. On Monday, July 8, Canon announced the PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III, both boasting updated 20.1-megapixel sensors with 20 fps stills and uncropped 4K video.

The cameras new capabilities lie largely in the design of the sensor. The 1-inch sensors use a stacked design, an approach that Sony already integrated into several mirrorless and compact cameras. By separating the sensor into layers for gathering light and processing data, the camera can handle larger amounts of data faster, resulting in the 20 fps maximum burst speed found on both cameras. (Canon hasn’t yet released full specifications with details such as the maximum burst speed with continuous autofocus). That sensor is paired with the Digic 8 processor.

The camera is also capable of handling 30 fps 4K without cropping from the 1-inch sensor, including HDR modes and HD slow motion up to 120 fps. The G7 X III can even livestream to YouTube using a Wi-Fi connection, and for pre-recorded videos, can tackle the increasingly popular vertical video designed for smartphone viewing.

The 20-megapixel sensors also have the highest ISO speed yet for Canon’s compact PowerShot series, at up to 12,800. Predecessors like the G5 X topped out at ISO 6400.

1 of 4
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 5 b noflash hires
Canon PowerShot G5 Mark II
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 5 b lcd hires
Canon PowerShot G5 Mark II
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 5 b back hires
Canon PowerShot G5 Mark II
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 5 b top hires
Canon PowerShot G5 Mark II

While both will deliver similar image quality thanks to identical sensors and processors, the two compacts have a few differences. The Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II is the more compact of the two, yet the camera manages to pull off a new 5x optical zoom with the built-in lens. Unlike the predecessor, the G5 X mark II has a new pop-up electronic viewfinder to offer the convenience of an EVF while keeping the compact body style. The screen sports touch and drag autofocus, while a new panoramic mode is also included.

The G7 X III has a few more updated features geared toward vlogging and video, thanks to the livestreaming capabilities and vertical video options. The lens on the G7 X III offers a 4.2x zoom. The body also houses a mic jack for video, along with an updated user interface.

While the stacked sensor and pop-up viewfinder channels competing compacts like the RX100 series from Sony, the Canon options will sit at a more competitive price. Expected in August, the G5 X Mark II lists at about $900 and the G7 X Mark III at about $750.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
Up Next

Huawei's staff has links to Chinese military and intelligence, report claims
Moto G7 Play Review
Mobile

T-Mobile’s new Revvlry phones offer decent specs at an affordable price

T-Mobile has taken the wraps off of its latest T-Mobile branded phones, the T-Mobile Revvlry and Revvlry+. The new phones are essentially branded versions of the Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Panasonic Lumix S1
Photography

The best full-frame cameras for 2019, from DSLR to mirrorless

Full frame cameras offer more light-gathering prowess and high-end features than crop sensor cameras -- but which models are the best full-frame cameras? After reviewing dozens of models, we've rounded up the best full-frame cameras.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Canon EOS RP
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. EOS R: Which Canon mirrorless camera is right for you?

The powerful Canon EOS R packs a lot of features into a compact mirrorless body, but the lower-cost EOS RP may be the better choice for some photographers. Here's how these two full-frame mirrorless models compare.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Photography

Most digital cameras look the same, but these 10 weren’t afraid to stand out

While most digital cameras tend to share a similar design (read: boxy), a few think outside that box. From historic digital cameras with rotating lenses to experiments with smartphone add-on cameras, here are 10 odd digital cameras that…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best camera remotes vello lw 500 extenda remote
Photography

The best camera remotes for your DSLR or mirrorless camera for 2019

For its features and ease of use, the best camera remote is the Vello LW-500 Extendá, but there are many other great options. From remote live view to automating time-lapse sequences, here are the best remotes for your camera.
Posted By Dan Ginn
GoPro Hero7 Black Action Shot
Photography

Capture your adventures hands-free with the best helmet cameras for 2019

Want to record the action, without taking your eyes off the action? Helmet cameras allow you to capture your adventures hands-free -- but the best helmet cameras have even more features, like image stabilization, 360 capture, and more.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Vuze XR Review
Product Review

360-degree video is a fad, but foldable lenses make the Vuze XR cool

More than a 360 camera, the Vuze XR's dual lenses can flip forward for a 3D, 180-degree view. At $440, however, it remains a niche camera for photographers with very specific needs.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
GoPro Fusion review
Photography

Capture life in 360 degrees for under $300 with this half-off GoPro Fusion deal

The GoPro Fusion is the 360 camera with the most potential, but the price typically reflects those high-end features. With a steep price cut at B&H, however, the Fusion is more affordable than ever. The camera is currently selling for $299.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
nikon z 35mm f 1 8 s review lens 2
Photography

What is a prime lens? Here’s why you need one in your camera bag

Cheap is relative when it comes to prime lenses -- because for $200 (or less) you can pick up a lens that will offer better background blur and sharper images than that kit lens you're using. So what is a prime lens anyways?
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art lens
Product Review

The Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art is an awesome wide-angle lens built for Instagram

With spot-on autofocus, excellent image quality, and lots of character, the Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art is one of the best wide-angle prime lenses ever made. It's not cheap, but it still comes in below the competition.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best-video-app-feature-image
Mobile

Smartphone videos are often forgotten, but these apps make your movies memorable

Most modern smartphones can capture video footage at 4K resolution and such footage benefits from a mobile editor with pro-level features that is easy enough for novices to use and learn. Here are the best video editing apps for you to try.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Moment Air
Photography

Moment Air brings an anamorphic lens to DJI’s drones for cinematic flair

Own a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Moment, maker of lenses for smartphones, has expanded its expertise to lenses for drones. You can now use its anamorphic lens for a cinematic look to your drone footage.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
canon rf 24 240mm f4 6 is usm slanthood hires
Photography

Canon’s cheapest RF zoom yet has a 10x zoom and 5 stops of stabilization

The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM isn't just the first telephoto zoom for the young Canon R series — the lens offers five stops of stabilization and sits as the series most affordable zoom yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Have you ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett