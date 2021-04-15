One company that’s been getting a ton of exposure lately is DJI. Just last month, the company announced its most ambitious drone to date, the DJI FPV drone, which finally brought the company into the world of first-preson view (FPV) drones. Now, it looks like there’s still more gas in the tank because we’re getting yet another brand-new drone!

Following in similar footsteps to Apple, the DJI Air 2S is a refresh of the company’s Mavic Air 2 drone from less than a year ago. Boasting the same compact and foldable design from before, the Air 2S is most notable for the 20-megapixel, 1-inch sensor it’s boasting — a substantial size upgrade over the ½-inch sensor used by the Mavic Air 2. With a larger sensor, you can expect better results, especially in lowlight situations, because it’s able to absorb more light.

It also features 5.4K video recording at up to 30 frames per second (fps), which complements its usual 4K capture at 60 fps. For content creators, this opens up more ways to play around with the footage later on, including cropping. Increased dynamic range is also a byproduct of the new sensor when using its various HDR modes, and it helps ensure images are properly exposed throughout.

Best of all, you don’t need to be a professional or seasoned drone pilot in order to produce high-quality clips. In addition to all of the usual DJI Quickshot modes found in many of its drones, there’s the new MasterShots mode, which makes it easier than ever before to produce clips that are professionally stitched together — all without any sort of intervention by the pilot. This mode will automate a predefined flight path for the Air 2S once a subject/landmark is selected, which then will proceed to capture all the necessary clips it needs. The end result is a short, good-looking clip that makes it seem like a pro recorded the footage and edited the video.

Safety continues to be a priority for DJI, and the Air 2S features the latest obstacle-avoidance system to safely navigate around obstacles. With the addition of upward-facing sensors on the drone, its Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) 4.0 allows the Air 2S to autonomously and maneuver around obstacles. Its AirSense system will also warn pilots of any nearby planes,while its OcuSync 4.0 transmission system extends the video feed to 12 kilometers, which is an improvement over the 10 km range of the Mavic Air 2.

All of these upgrades and enhancements make the DJI Air 2S one of the most capable and safest drones on the market. It’s available for purchase starting today for $999, which includes the drone, remote controller, and one battery. There’s also the Fly More Combo package that throws in two additional batteries, ND filters, a charging hub, and a shoulder bag for $1,299. Not convinced? Read more about how it handles in our review.

