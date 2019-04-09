Digital Trends
Photography

Back off, photo thieves: Flickr alerts photographers to image theft with Pixsy

Hillary Grigonis
By

Online image theft is often as easy as a right click or screenshot — but Flickr will now alert photographers if their image was snatched. On Tuesday, April 9, Flickr announced a partnership with Pixsy, a system that alerts photographers to potential online image theft.

While image sharing platform Flickr is well-known in the photography community and out, Pixsy is a relative newcomer to the photography space. Established in 2014, Pixsy is a platform that uses artificial intelligence to scour the web for replicas of an image. When spotted, Pixsy alerts the original photographer of the potential theft.

With the integration, photographers can link their Flickr accounts to a Pixsy account. Flickr Pro subscribers will also be able to track up to 1,000 images without a separate subscription to Pixsy. Pro users will also have access to 10 Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown notices, with unlimited case submissions, included in the Flickr membership.

“We want our photographers to feel comfortable sharing their work online. We offer clear controls for privacy and copyright, and we stand by our photographers in asserting their rights in the case that theft occurs,” Andrew Stadlen, vice president of product for Flickr, said in a statement. “Partnering with a company like Pixsy makes complete sense for our community and helps us deliver on what we believe is a core value for Flickr.”

Pixsy’s algorithms work to recognize the photos in their database, creating an alert system whenever a suspected theft is detected. The tool also allows photographers to list authorized use to avoid getting alerts for legal use. Pixsy also offers services for photographers that find their photos stolen, including resources for takedown notices and information about U.S. copyright registration. Pixsy also has a list of 26 partner law firms that work with photographers under a “no win, no fee” basis.

While Pixsy has only been around since 2014, the company says the platform has led to 70,000 copyright infringement cases. The platform currently boasts more than 38 million images using the tracking system.

Tracking for up to 1,000 images will be included with a Flickr Pro subscription. Flickr’s free users, or Pro subscribers that wish to track more than 1,000 images, can also link to a Pixsy account. Pixsy offers a free account for tracking up to 500 images, a personal account for 2,000 images at $19 a month, an advanced account with up to 30,000 images for $39 a month, and a pro account with up to 100,000 images monitored for $89 a month.

Don't Miss

The Red Hydrogen One: Absolutely everything you need to know
Udemy PhotoShop courses
Deals

Learn how to PhotoShop like a pro with a $12 online course from Udemy

Whether you’re into graphic design as a hobby, you’re a photographer, you’re an aspiring graphic designer, or you want to learn 2D game development, these $12 Udemy online courses teach you everything you need to know to become a…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Computing

You can use Photoshop for free if you know what you're doing

Want some of the perks of Adobe Photoshop without having to pay the hefty price tag? Here's our guide on how to get Photoshop CS2 completely free of charge — no strings attached.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Sigma 105mm F1.4 Art lens Review
Photography

What is aperture? Learn to control blur like a pro photographer

Ever wonder how photographers capture portraits with dreamy, soft backgrounds in one photo, and then sharply detailed landscapes in another? The "secret" is aperture, one of the three elements of the exposure triangle.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon S 35mm f/1.8 lens
Photography

Nikon Z 7 vs. Canon EOS R: Full-frame flagship mirrorless cameras compared

Both Nikon and Canon have launched into the full frame mirrorless game -- but which brand made the better flagship camera? Compare the features between the Nikon Z 7 vs. the Canon EOS R in this guide.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
adobe premiere pro video audio updates at ibc 2018 mark cruz 230099 unsplash
Photography

Content-Aware Fill makes objects in video disappear with A.I. in After Effects

Content-Aware Fill has come to video. In a list of updates to Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, and Audition, Adobe announced several new video and audio tools including new Content-Aware Fill for video.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skylumm luminar flex launches 4
Photography

Luminar’s A.I. tools arrive in Photoshop, Lightroom via a plug-in

Eyeing Luminar's A.I.-powered tools, but not keen on abandoning your current Adobe workflow? Luminar Flex is a plug-in that brings several Luminar tools to Photoshop, Lightroom, Photoshop Express, MacOS Photos, and Apple Aperture.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
are expensive hdmi cables worth buying we asked an expert mem 3
Home Theater

Looking to game in 4K? Check out the best HDMI cables for 2019

Not all HDMI cables are created equal, but you don't need to spend an arm and leg to get one with the latest specs and performance. Here are our picks for the best cables that won't break the bank -- and one that will.
Posted By Daven Mathies
snapchat story
Mobile

A host of new changes adds to Snapchat’s increasing functionality

Snap made a series of announcements related to partnerships with other companies that will see Snapchat products being used in third-party apps. Examples include Bitmoji being available on Fitbit watches and Stories available in Tinder.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Hillary Grigonis
panasonic lumix g95 unveiled 01 g95mk copy
Photography

With the sensor of the pricier G9, the Panasonic Lumix G95 does more with less

While not the new flagship, the Panasonic Lumix G95 incorporates several features from the pricier Panasonic Lumix G9 in a smaller, more affordable body. The update boosts the resolution, adds a few new features, and tweaks the design.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
photography news april 6 2019 wirelessgo carousel2
Photography

Photography News: Rode’s new $200 wireless mic is designed for video newbies

Wireless mics, filters, and cinema lens galore. This week's photography news includes a new $200 beginner-friendly mic from Rode, new high-end variable neutral density filters, and cinema lenses from both Canon and Fujifilm.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Rylo
Photography

The Rylo 360 camera gets new tricks with zoom and time-lapse tools

Rylo, the shoot-first, compose-later 360-degree camera, has a few new tools for getting that footage just right. A software update launched on April 9 adds tools to create zoom and time-lapse effects within a clip.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis