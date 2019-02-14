Share

Fujifilm’s waterproof compact just got more durable. On Thursday, February 14, the company unveiled the Fujifilm FinePix XP140, a compact camera with better water sealing, a wider ISO range, and enhanced auto-intelligent modes compared to the predecessor. The compact continues Fujifilm’s XP series of waterproof compacts.

The Fujifilm XP140 is waterproof to 82 feet — a rating that’s 25 percent deeper than the XP130 — shockproof from 5.9 feet and freeze-proof to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as being dust sealed. Inside, the camera packs in a 1/2.3-inch backlit CMOS sensor, the typical size for consumer point-and-shoots. That sensor captures 16.4-megapixel stills and 4K video at 15 frames per second or 1080p HD at about 60 frames per second.

The sensor is paired with a 5x optical zoom lens with an f/3.9-f/4.9 maximum aperture (which, like the sensor, is typical for compacts at similar price points). Built-in sensor-shift stabilization helps keep handheld low light shots sharper. The camera also adds more low-light capability by expanding the ISO range by one stop, now allowing photographers to bump up the ISO to 12800.

Fujifilm says the Scene Recognition Auto mode on the XP140 also sees improvements over the previous model. Eye-detection autofocus is also included, along with a self-timer option that fires an image whenever a smile is detected. Like the XP130, the camera can snap bursts at up to 10 fps.

Bluetooth is also built in — along with transferring photos to a smartphone or tablet automatically, the connectivity also allows images to be geotagged with data from the mobile device. The XP140 is also compatible with the Instax Share SP printer with wireless transfer.

As a compact waterproof camera, the XP140 is designed to go places where smartphones can’t. The camera body weighs just over 7 ounces, measuring 4.3 inches wide, 2.7 inches high, and 1 inch deep. The back of the camera is dominated by an LCD screen with live view, but an electronic viewfinder is not included. The lithium-ion battery is rated to about 240 shots.

The Fujifilm FinePix XP140 will be available beginning next month in yellow or sky blue, with additional color options selling in Canada. The camera is expected to retail for about $230.