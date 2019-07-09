Digital Trends
Photography

Researchers made a tiny polarization camera that sees what humans can’t

Hillary K. Grigonis
By

Most cameras capture visible light, but researchers at Harvard University’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have just concocted a camera that can see what humans can’t — and it’s about as simple as the one inside a smartphone. The thumb-sized polarization camera captures the way light bounces and could be used for anything from enhancing the accuracy of self-driving cars and drones to boosting facial recognition.

Polarized light is the direction that light vibrates when hitting a surface. While people can’t see polarized light, some animals, including some types of shrimp, can. Detecting polarized light can help spot camouflaged objects, distinguish between man-made and natural objects of the same color and shape, aid in depth detection, and enhance contrast over the typical visible light camera.

harvard seas smallest polarization camera squareThe research group’s camera isn’t the first polarization camera, but the researchers managed to simplify the technology into a smaller design with no moving parts, which could potentially allow polarizing cameras to enter drones and even smartphones. The camera itself is thumb-sized while adding a lens and case creates a system that’s more lunch-box sized.

Rather than using moving parts, the SEAS-designed camera uses a metasurface. The microscopic nanopillars in the camera system direct the light based on polarization to form four separate images. Together, those images display polarization at each pixel in real time.

“Polarization is a feature of light that is changed upon reflection off a surface,” Paul Chevalier, a postdoctoral fellow at SEAS and co-author of the study, explained. “Based on that change, polarization can help us in the 3D reconstruction of an object, to estimate its depth, texture, and shape, and to distinguish man-made objects from natural ones, even if they’re the same shape and color.”

Demonstrating the camera, the researchers showed how the system could detect transparent objects. Shrinking down the polarizing camera has a number of potential real-world uses, starting with aiding the systems that help self-driving cars and drones detect the objects in their surroundings. The researchers said the system could also be used to analyze atmospheric chemistry, find camouflaged objects, aid in capturing a 3D image for facial detection and more.

“This research is game-changing for imaging,” Federico Capasso, senior author of the paper, said. “Most cameras can typically only detect the intensity and color of light but can’t see polarization. This camera is a new eye on reality, allowing us to reveal how light is reflected and transmitted by the world around us.”

The research was recently published in the journal Science.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Vuze XR Review
Product Review

360-degree video is a fad, but foldable lenses make the Vuze XR cool

More than a 360 camera, the Vuze XR's dual lenses can flip forward for a 3D, 180-degree view. At $440, however, it remains a niche camera for photographers with very specific needs.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
wandrd duo daypack kickstarter kdl 3879
Photography

With endless zippers, Wandrd Duo may be the organized photographer’s dream bag

Can't decide between a side-access and top-access bag? The Wandrd Dup Daypack has both — and then some — using a unique system of endless zippers. The bag is designed to easily convert from stashing photo gear to everyday items.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best camera remotes vello lw 500 extenda remote
Photography

The best camera remotes for your DSLR or mirrorless camera for 2019

For its features and ease of use, the best camera remote is the Vello LW-500 Extendá, but there are many other great options. From remote live view to automating time-lapse sequences, here are the best remotes for your camera.
Posted By Dan Ginn
GoPro Hero7 Black Action Shot
Photography

Capture your adventures hands-free with the best helmet cameras for 2019

Want to record the action, without taking your eyes off the action? Helmet cameras allow you to capture your adventures hands-free -- but the best helmet cameras have even more features, like image stabilization, 360 capture, and more.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
GoPro Fusion review
Photography

Capture life in 360 degrees for under $300 with this half-off GoPro Fusion deal

The GoPro Fusion is the 360 camera with the most potential, but the price typically reflects those high-end features. With a steep price cut at B&H, however, the Fusion is more affordable than ever. The camera is currently selling for $299.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
nikon z 35mm f 1 8 s review lens 2
Photography

What is a prime lens? Here’s why you need one in your camera bag

Cheap is relative when it comes to prime lenses -- because for $200 (or less) you can pick up a lens that will offer better background blur and sharper images than that kit lens you're using. So what is a prime lens anyways?
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art lens
Product Review

The Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art is an awesome wide-angle lens built for Instagram

With spot-on autofocus, excellent image quality, and lots of character, the Sigma 28mm F1.4 Art is one of the best wide-angle prime lenses ever made. It's not cheap, but it still comes in below the competition.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Canon EOS RP
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. EOS R: Which Canon mirrorless camera is right for you?

The powerful Canon EOS R packs a lot of features into a compact mirrorless body, but the lower-cost EOS RP may be the better choice for some photographers. Here's how these two full-frame mirrorless models compare.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Panasonic Lumix S1
Photography

The best full-frame cameras for 2019, from DSLR to mirrorless

Full frame cameras offer more light-gathering prowess and high-end features than crop sensor cameras -- but which models are the best full-frame cameras? After reviewing dozens of models, we've rounded up the best full-frame cameras.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best-video-app-feature-image
Mobile

Smartphone videos are often forgotten, but these apps make your movies memorable

Most modern smartphones can capture video footage at 4K resolution and such footage benefits from a mobile editor with pro-level features that is easy enough for novices to use and learn. Here are the best video editing apps for you to try.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Moment Air
Photography

Moment Air brings an anamorphic lens to DJI’s drones for cinematic flair

Own a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom? Moment, maker of lenses for smartphones, has expanded its expertise to lenses for drones. You can now use its anamorphic lens for a cinematic look to your drone footage.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
canon rf 24 240mm f4 6 is usm slanthood hires
Photography

Canon’s cheapest RF zoom yet has a 10x zoom and 5 stops of stabilization

The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM isn't just the first telephoto zoom for the young Canon R series — the lens offers five stops of stabilization and sits as the series most affordable zoom yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Have you ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
canon powershot g5 x mark ii g7 iii announced 5 b noflash hires
Photography

Canon stacks on features to Powershot cameras with better burst, new sensors

The Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II and G7 X Mark III aren't mediocre updates, thanks to a 20.1-megapixel stacked sensor that offers 20 fps bursts and uncropped 4K video. The G7 X III tackles livestreaming and vertical video.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis