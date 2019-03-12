Share

HP’s latest line of printers will digitize documents for you with automated scanning tasks. On Tuesday, March 12, HP unveiled the new OfficeJet Pro series, a set of five all-in-one printers with a smaller design, faster performance, and a new app for automating tasks. The series includes the HP OfficeJet Pro 8025, 8035, 9015, 9025 and OfficeJet Pro Premier.

Using the HP Smart app, the printer can automate scanning tasks by using custom user-created shortcuts. The shortcuts automate repetitive steps like choosing the settings along with emailing, saving and renaming, backing up the file, and printing a copy. The tasks use smart file naming and can also automatically sync with cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box, along with syncing with software like Intuit Quickbooks. HP says that, in internal testing for the new feature, the shortcuts led to 81 percent fewer steps for scanning tasks and allowed users to complete the task in half the time.

The HP Smart app also allows users to print using Wi-Fi and a smartphone, as well as scanning from the smartphone camera. The printers use what HP calls “self-healing” Wi-Fi that automatically detects and fixes connectivity issues. The series also includes security features like automatic firmware updates, encrypted customer data and a network firewall.

The new shortcuts come with enhanced performance for the series. The HP OfficeJet Pro 9020 has twice the duplex scanning speed as the predecessor along with twice the paper capacity. The model also uses a smart tray to prevent paper from overflowing.

Across the series, the new OfficeJet Pros are up to 39 percent smaller. The design, which also includes a touchscreen control panel, also comes in three colors — a Basalt gray, Oasis Blur, and a Coral. The series is also compatible with HP Instant Ink.

The series will be available beginning in May, starting at $169 with the OfficeJet Pro 8025. The features increase from there, to the $199 OfficeJet Pro 8035 with a USB host. The OfficeJet Pro has faster print and automatic two-sided scans for $229, with speeds increasing in the $329 OfficeJet Pro 9025 with a 35-page auto document feeder and additional 250-page capacity tray. The top model in the series lists for $399 and uses an aluminum finish, with two years of ink and a one-year warranty with next business day exchange.