Digital Trends
Photography

The new HP OfficeJet Pro’s smart app cuts your time spent scanning time in half

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 2
hp officejet pro 8025 new models image 4
HP
hp officejet pro 8025 new models image 2
HP

HP’s latest line of printers will digitize documents for you with automated scanning tasks. On Tuesday, March 12, HP unveiled the new OfficeJet Pro series, a set of five all-in-one printers with a smaller design, faster performance, and a new app for automating tasks. The series includes the HP OfficeJet Pro 8025, 8035, 9015, 9025 and OfficeJet Pro Premier. 

Using the HP Smart app, the printer can automate scanning tasks by using custom user-created shortcuts. The shortcuts automate repetitive steps like choosing the settings along with emailing, saving and renaming, backing up the file, and printing a copy. The tasks use smart file naming and can also automatically sync with cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box, along with syncing with software like Intuit Quickbooks. HP says that, in internal testing for the new feature, the shortcuts led to 81 percent fewer steps for scanning tasks and allowed users to complete the task in half the time.

The HP Smart app also allows users to print using Wi-Fi and a smartphone, as well as scanning from the smartphone camera. The printers use what HP calls “self-healing” Wi-Fi that automatically detects and fixes connectivity issues. The series also includes security features like automatic firmware updates, encrypted customer data and a network firewall.

The new shortcuts come with enhanced performance for the series. The HP OfficeJet Pro 9020 has twice the duplex scanning speed as the predecessor along with twice the paper capacity. The model also uses a smart tray to prevent paper from overflowing. 

Across the series, the new OfficeJet Pros are up to 39 percent smaller. The design, which also includes a touchscreen control panel, also comes in three colors — a Basalt gray, Oasis Blur, and a Coral. The series is also compatible with HP Instant Ink.

The series will be available beginning in May, starting at $169 with the OfficeJet Pro 8025. The features increase from there, to the $199 OfficeJet Pro 8035 with a USB host. The OfficeJet Pro has faster print and automatic two-sided scans for $229, with speeds increasing in the $329 OfficeJet Pro 9025 with a 35-page auto document feeder and additional 250-page capacity tray. The top model in the series lists for $399 and uses an aluminum finish, with two years of ink and a one-year warranty with next business day exchange. 

Don't Miss

The best alternatives to Microsoft Office
panasonic lumix s1 review hands on feat
Product Review

With the Lumix S1, Panasonic beats Sony, Nikon, and Canon at their own game

It's big, it's heavy, it's expensive. But it's also bold. The Lumix S1 strikes out in a brave new direction, and may just be the best mirrorless camera ever made.
Posted By Daven Mathies
black eye pro kit g4 prokit5 1
Photography

With three lenses, the Black Eye Pro Kit G4 aims for versatile portability

With three lenses in one kit, the new Black Eye Pro Kit G4 wants to make your smartphone shots more versatile. The new kit includes a wide-angle, a fisheye, and a telephoto, along with a carrying case.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skylum airmagic launches 1
Photography

Just drag and drop: Using A.I., Skylum AirMagic edits drone photos for you

Drag and drop your drone photos into AirMagic, then go Netflix binge watch while artificial intelligence edits your photos for you. AirMagic is a drag-and-drop program that uses AI to correct issues commonly found in drone photography.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica q2 unveiled photo mar 06 8 28 29 pm
Photography

Leica Q2 doubles down on resolution in fast, weather-sealed full-frame compact

Leica's second generation Q series camera almost doubles the megapixels of the first. The Leica Q2 is a 47.3-megapixel full-frame camera with a fixed 28mm f/1.7 lens, 4K, an updated processor and a new viewfinder inside a weather-sealed…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
camcorder
Buying Guides

Do camcorders still make sense in 2019? Our camcorder buying guide

Camcorders were once the one-size-fits-all video solution for the masses, but they are much rarer today. As our phones continue to get better at video, the desire to buy a camcorder is decreasing -- however, there are reasons you may need…
Posted By Daven Mathies
yongnuo mirrorless camera teased yongnuomirrorless
Photography

Yongnuo’s 4G smart mirrorless camera could cost under $500

Yongnuo offered a teaser for an upcoming mirrorless camera and now we know more details, including a good chunk for the specifications. The Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera will use an Android 7.1 operating system and Canon EF lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fashion photographer dixie dixon
Photography

13 inspiring female photographers to follow on Instagram

On International Women's Day, here are some known and lesser-known women photographers to fill your Instagram feed with inspiration, from travel and street photography to fine art and commercial work.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Fujifilm X-T30 Hands-on
Product Review

Fujifilm’s X-T30 is an engineering marvel designed to inspire shutterbugs

Putting 90-percent of the X-T3's capabilities into a body costing hundreds of dollars less, the X-T30 offers an astonishing amount of value without sacrificing the classic experience Fujifilm is known for.
Posted By Daven Mathies
flickr creative commons in memoriam 7564234982 1e38826055 o
Photography

Flickr axes Creative Commons limit to give free users more wiggle room

Flickr's free option only allows 1,000 images, but now Creative Commons and other free-to-license images are excluded from that cap. Flickr also added an option to keep images online after a photographer's death.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photography news march 9 2019 nikolas noonan 682178 unsplash
Photography

Photography News: This is what happens to a camera in a tornado

Think a simple camera is harmless? Watch what would happen if it became tornado projectile in a video putting an old Canon inside a tornado cannon. See Meike's new 85mm lens and learn how Sony is busting myths about the E-Mount aperture.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet sole x ubb feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Sustainable footwear and insect-inspired drones

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
selfie snapper attacked by jaguar during foolhardy photo attempt the countess of wessex visits baston house school in bromley
Photography

Selfie snapper attacked by jaguar during foolhardy photo attempt

Selfies with animals don't always work out too well, as a woman at a zoo in Arizona found out recently. Passing a safety barrier to get closer to a jaguar, the animal responded angrily by digging its claws into her flesh.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
Photography

From 4K powerhouses to tiny action cams, here are the best video cameras

Although not as popular as they once were, dedicated video cameras still have their benefits. From travel vlogging to home movies to recording your kid's little league game, here are the best video cameras you can buy right now.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis, Daven Mathies
Photography

Six essential apps for improving your mobile photography

Across both Android and iOS, there's no shortage of photo-editing applications on the respective app stores. To make your life easier, we've rounded up seven of the best apps available, whether you want to add a filter or create complex…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis