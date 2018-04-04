Leica cameras are about to get even more expensive

Share

As if Leica cameras weren’t already expensive enough, they’re about to receive another price bump at the start of May.

More than 60 of the German company’s cameras and lenses are affected, with most items increasing by between $100 and $500, reported Red Dot Forum, which has connections with Leica Store Miami.

Looking at some of the new prices for the bodies, we see that the Leica M10, which launched just over a year ago, will go up by $400 from $6,895 to $7,295.

The Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246) will come with a new price tag of $7,995, marking a rise of $445, while the Leica S (Typ 007) will increase by a hefty $1,045 to $19,995.

Leica M lenses, too, are set to go up, mostly by between $100 and $300. However, the Noctilux 50mm in black faces a steeper rise of $500, taking its price to $11,295, while the silver version is set to increase by a whopping $600 to $11,595.

The company’s S System also faces rises.

Leica says the price revision is necessary “due to the current exchange rates and the increase in raw materials and production costs.”

Check Red Dot Forum’s page for full details on all the changes.

To secure a Leica camera body or lens at the pre-increase price, you’ll need to place your order by April 30. The lower price will be honored if the item is out of stock and doesn’t arrive until May 1 or later.

Leica kit is famous for its wallet-busting prices, but owners swear by the company’s products, lauding them for their solid build and high-quality images, among other things.

Tokyo-based street photographer Lee Chapman has been using Leica cameras for a number of years now, and currently shoots with a Leica M (Typ 262).

“Minus many of the bells and whistles of other high-end cameras, Leica — and in particular the flagship M — are arguably even less value for money. Yet less really can be more, as their simplicity makes them an absolute joy to use, plus their compact, discreet designs are ideal for street photography,” Chapman told Digital Trends.

It’s been exactly a year since Leica last hiked its prices for the American market. Pre-May 2017, the Leica S, for example, came with a $16,900 price tag, indicating a not-insignificant $3,000 increase in just over a year.

Still, none of these prices comes close to the value of a recently auctioned 1923 Leica 0-Series camera. One of the first cameras ever produced by the company, the camera fetched almost $3 million when it went under the hammer in Austria last month.