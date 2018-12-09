Digital Trends
Leica targets street photographers with a pricey camera bundle

Trevor Mogg
If shooting urban scenes is your thing and you’re on the lookout for a new camera kit, then you might want to consider this just-released bundle from Leica that’s aimed squarely at street photographers.

The Leica CL Street Kit comprises a Leica CL camera body, a Leica Summicron-TL 23mm (35mm full-frame equivalent) F2 ASPH lens, two batteries, a black handgrip, and a Leica-branded black leather carrying strap.

Taking a closer look at the Leica CL, which launched last year, we see that it has a 24 megapixel APS-C sensor and a 49-point autofocus system. The camera shoots at 10 frames per second, so there’s really no excuse for missing the decisive moment when you’re out and about. Two dials on the top of the Leica CL provide access to the aperture, shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation settings, with buttons atop each dial allowing you to switch quickly between the various settings. A small LCD display next to the dials show the various exposure parameters.

A 3-inch LCD touchscreen on the rear lets you review your shots, while the overall build quality of the device is as solid as you’d expect from Leica.

For a more detailed look at the Leica CL, drop by Digital Trends’ article that hit the site toward the end of 2017 when the camera was announced.

No, it’s not cheap

OK, we need to talk about the price. This is a Leica product, so you’ll need a hefty chunk of spare cash knocking around if you go for the Street Kit. We’re talking $4,195, though if you bought each item by itself you’d end up paying around $5,000 in all.

Leica describes the kit as “the best way to start your photographic journey through the urban jungle,” though if you really are setting out on your very first street photo shoot, you might want to kick off with a camera that won’t wreck your bank account, just in case the hobby very quickly turns out not to be a hobby.

Looking for some tips for your street photography? Then cast your eyes over these useful pointers, or, if you’re already well into it but need some motivation, take a look at our guide on how to get back out onto the streets.

For some inspiration from two talented street shooters who both use Leica cameras for their work, check out Digital Trends’ profiles of Tokyo-based Lee Chapman and New York City-based Jonathan Higbee.

