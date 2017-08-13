Nikon’s KeyMission 360 action cam records itself getting mauled by a tiger

Why it matters to you If you're going to record an animal, be sure to keep your camera well out of reach or it could be destroyed or even cause injury to the animal.

Continuing the tradition of wild animals attacking action cameras is a Sumatran tiger which recently spent some time mauling a Nikon KeyMission 360 device.

Photographer Russell Edwards set the camera up at Drayton Manor Park Zoo in the U.K. in the hope of capturing some shenanigans in the animal’s enclosure.

Believing he’d placed the camera and Joby GorillaPod well out of reach of the tigers, Edwards hit the record button and started filming.

Before long, one of them became curious about the odd contraption that’d suddenly showed up, and wandered over to take a closer look. In the video, we can see the tiger reaching up and swiping at the kit a few times, eventually succeeding in bringing it crashing to the ground.

The footage, recorded in 360 though not giving the best viewing experience, then shows the tiger up close — like “inside of its mouth” close – having a good chew on the devices, with the GorillaPod the tastier of the two bits of kit, at least as far this particular tiger is concerned. While Nikon’s camera does suffer at the jaws of the animal, the GorillaPod appears to be chewed to bits.

Following the mauling, Edwards wrote on YouTube that the retrieved Nikon camera survived with “literally only a few noticeable tiger teeth marks” on it.

Nikon released the KeyMission 360 in January, 2016, as part of its entry into the VR action cam market. Capable of capturing all-around footage in 4K, the camera is water-, shock-, freeze- and dust-proof (oh, and tiger-proof, too), and features two Nikon lenses with electronic Vibration Reduction.

Animal attacks

The proliferation of action cams and camera-equipped drones in recent years has resulted in other videos similar to Edwards’ hitting the web. Remember the chimpanzee that expertly took down a quadcopter using a long stick a couple of years back? Then there was the GoPro camera that survived (sort of) a bear mauling in Canada. And how can we forget the spectacular “talon punch” administered to a drone that knocked the flying machine clean out of the sky. But for something altogether more gentle, check out what happened when this squirrel scarpered up a tree with this guy’s GoPro camera.