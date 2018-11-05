Digital Trends
Photography

Nikon D3400 vs. Canon T6: What’s the best budget DSLR?

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 2
Nikon D3400 DSLR camera
canon eos rebel t6 2

Entry-level DSLRs often offer the best photos at the sub-$500 price point. The sensors are larger, they shoot in RAW, the battery life is excellent, and the ability to swap lenses offers versatility and expansion into the future. But the Nikon D3400 and Canon EOS Rebel T6 stand neck-and-neck at identical price points. So which one is better? Who comes out on top in a match of the Nikon D3400 vs. Canon T6?

These are two of the best DSLR deals currently available, so let’s see which one offers better features for the price.

Nikon D3400

nikon d3400 dslr entry level camera nikkor lenses dx 13

 Canon Rebel T6

canon eos rebel t6 3
Sensor 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor 18-megapixel APS-C sensor
Burst Speed 5 fps 3 fps
Shutter Speed 30 sec. to 1/4000, flash sync 1/200 30 sec. to 1/4000, bulb, flash sync 1/200
ISO 100 – 25,600 100 – 6,400
Autofocus 11-point TTL phase detection autofocus 9-point TTL phase detection autofocus
Image Stabilization Included in kit lens Included in kit lens
Video 1080p HD video at 60 fps for up to 20 minutes 1080p HD video at 30 fps
Viewfinder Optical, 95 percent coverage Optical, 95 percent coverage
LCD 3-inch 3-inch
Connectivity Bluetooth Wi-Fi with NFC
Battery Li-ion rated at 1,200 Li-ion rated at 500 shots
Dimensions (WxHxD) 4.9 x 3.9 x 3.0 inches 5.8 x 3.99 x 3.06 inches
Weight 14 ounces 17.1 ounces
Kit Lens Nikon AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II
Price $450 $450
Read more Nikon D3400 News Canon T6 Review
Buy Now Amazon Amazon

Sensor

Both entry-level DSLRs have an APS-C sensor, which is much larger than you typically find in a smartphone or the typical point-and-shoot. That larger sensor allows for better low light shots and pleasantly out-of-focus backgrounds. If you’re looking to step up from a smartphone camera, both entry-level options will do that and more.

The sensors aren’t identical though — the Nikon D3400 has a few more megapixels, which means photo sizes are a bit larger and images are a bit more detailed.

Winner: Nikon D3400

Speed

Entry-level DSLRs tend to be on the slow side — they’re sufficient for capturing a kids’ t-ball game but don’t come near the performance of professional sports cameras. A camera’s burst speed indicates how many images it can capture in a second. The higher that number, the faster the camera is.

The Nikon D3400 edges out the Rebel T6 here again with a 5-frames-per-second burst speed compared to the Canon’s 3 fps. That means if you’re shooting action with the burst mode on, the Nikon will give you two more images to choose from for each second of burst.

Winner: Nikon D3400

Autofocus

More autofocus points mean better autofocus accuracy, along with more flexibility to position the active focus point manually. Nikon has a slight edge here again with 11 points to the Canon’s nine. Autofocus performance isn’t all about the number of points, but the D3400’s tech specs list a slightly wider range of acceptable light sensitivity for the autofocus to perform in.

Winner: Nikon D3400

Video

Just a few years ago, Canon was the preferred DSLR brand for video. That still may hold true for some models, but once again, the D3400’s tech just edges past the Rebel’s. The Nikon D3400 shoots HD video at up to 60 fps, which is twice the 30 fps frame rate of the T6. Faster frame rates create smoother action in video, although 30 fps is the standard frame rate for most video content.

Winner: Nikon D3400

Design

Design-wise, both the Nikon D3400 and the Canon T6 are very similar in their basic design. As budget models, neither one includes a touchscreen or a tilting screen and the control scheme is more minimal than the higher-end options, which also helps ease the transition from a smaller camera. Entry level DSLRs are smaller than professional ones, though the D3400 is slightly smaller and a bit lighter than the Canon, though not in a really dramatic way.

Winner: Nikon D3400, by a hair

Connectivity

Adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allows you to transfer images from the DSLR to a smartphone so you can share them quickly, even when you’re not around a computer. The Canon has Wi-Fi and NFC, but the Nikon only has the newer Bluetooth. So which is better? The D3400’s Bluetooth allows for automatic image transfer and cloud backup via Nikon’s SnapBridge app, but since Bluetooth is low-powered, those files are saved at a smaller resolution. To transfer full resolution files, you need Wi-Fi, which the D3400 lacks. Bluetooth may have that always-on convenience, but if you want to share full resolution files on the go, the D3400 can’t do it — the Rebel T6 can.

Winner: Canon Rebel T6

Battery

DSLRs use a rechargeable battery — the question is how long it lasts. The Nikon D3400 has an excellent 1,200-shot battery life. The Canon T6’s battery life is 500 shots, which is still enough for a full day of shooting, but pales in comparison to the D3400’s.

Winner: Nikon D3400

Picking an overall winner

Canon added few upgrades to the T6, focusing mainly on Wi-Fi connectivity. That limited upgrade allows the Nikon D3400 to beat the T6 in almost every category, with a higher resolution sensor, more speed, a smaller body, and better battery life. That makes the Nikon D3400 an easy choice for beginners at the sub-$500 price point.

Of course, there’s more to the decision than a simple comparison of the specs. Once you buy into a camera system, it’s harder to switch brands, since you’ve already invested in lenses and flashes for the other brand. While the Nikon is the better beginners camera, the Canon is still a solid, although not best-in-class, option. The higher-end Canon Rebel T6i is actually a better comparison to the Nikon D3400, offering a similar sensor and shooting speed, but lists for about $600 — it’s a good option if the T6 features don’t look robust enough yet you wanted to pick up a Canon.

So, after seeing the Nikon D3400 beat out the Canon T6 in almost every category, you should go out and buy the Nikon D3400, right? Not so fast. The D3400 has since been replaced with the Nikon D3500. If you find the D3400 for a steal, go for it — but right now, the newer D3500 is only $50 more. That $50 gets you a newer sensor and processor that doesn’t change the speed and resolution but enhances color and reduces noise levels. The D3500 body is also lighter and has an even longer 1,550 shot battery life. If you absolutely can’t go any higher, or sales push the D3400 down in price, go for it — but compare the prices of the D3400 and D3500 carefully before you buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free photo-editing software
flickr redesigns profiles 64568015 ml
Photography

Flickr just expanded Pro tools — but free users may have to delete some photos

If you have more than 1,000 photos on a free Flickr account, you might want to decide which to delete . Flickr announced some changes following an acquisition by SmugMug, including a new way to calculate the free account storage limit.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best camera apps for the iPhone
Photography

Elevate your photography with these 20 iPhone apps

Each iPhone is more capable than the last when it comes to capturing stills, but none of them can do it all. Here are the iOS apps that will help you get even more out of your iPhone's camera.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

The innovative Red Hydrogen One is now available from AT&T and Verizon

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced halfway through 2017 and has been delayed a few times since then. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available -- featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
red hydrogen one review hydrone gen feat
Product Review

Buy now, enjoy later? Red’s Hydrogen One lacks its most anticipated feature

The mysterious Red Hydrogen One phone has finally arrived. It has a massive battery, a durable Kevlar chassis, Android at its core, and a 3D display. It’s ambitious and a little bit crazy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: Everything you need to know to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
How to make a watermark
Photography

Here's how to make a watermark on any computer or smartphone

People copy images from the web every day. If you want to protect your photography from the prying hands of content thieves, consider adding a watermark. Here's how to make a watermark to keep your work from being shared without due credit.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
igtv stand alone app vs inside instagram 3
Photography

Photography News: This budget brand is developing a 4G mirrorless camera

Here's some photography news we weren't expecting: Yongnuo, a budget brand known for lenses and flashes, is developing a smart mirrorless camera. Meanwhile, an experimental photographer just shot an image that won't be ready until 3018.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Nikon D850
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Computing

Here are 4 free alternatives to Photoshop for all your editing needs

Photoshop is a capable program, but it's also expensive. Lucky for you, there are plenty of great alternatives out there that allow for a range of versatility, without requiring you to break into your bank account.
Posted By Jon Martindale