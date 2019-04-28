Digital Trends
Photography

Eye-detection autofocus coming to the Nikon Z7 and Z6 on May 16

Hillary Grigonis
By
nikon z6 z7 firmware update ces 2019 4
Video demo of Eye AF at the Nikon exhibition during CES 2019. Les Shu/Digital Trends

It’s official: Nikon’s new mirrorless cameras are already getting new features thanks to firmware updates. The Japanese camera giant announced that eye-tracking support would be rolled out to the Z7 and Z6 cameras on May 16.

Nikon first announced that several new features were under development for the Z7 and Z6, including CFexpress support, eye-detection autofocus, and RAW video output, during CES 2019. On February 13, Nikon gave the first two of these updates — Eye AF and increased autofocus and autoexposure performance — a launch date of May 2019. But a teaser video released on Nikon’s European and Asian YouTube channels hones that date: It’s not just May, it’s May 16.

Eye AF, Nikon says, will make capturing sharp eyes easier when photographing portraits as well as street and event photography. The software helps automatically detect the eyes to help avoid misplaced focal points. Eye AF, if done right, could be a welcome addition to the series — since options like the Sony a7R III already includes Eye AF.

Nikon says photographers will have the option to select which eye to focus on in images with multiple people. The options will also be available in both AF-S anf AF-C modes.

Adding to the list of previously teased firmware updates, Nikon says that autofocus and autoexposure improvements will also be coming to the Z6 and Z7 with a firmware update in May. The update will improve low light autofocus performance and also allow access to autoexposure adjustments while shooting in the extended high-speed burst mode.

The Z6 and Z7’s XQD memory card slot will also be able to accommodate CFexpress cards with an upcoming firmware update. CFexpress and XQD both similar formats larger than the traditional SD card, with a few notable differences. CFexpress cards limit out at certain speeds and capacities, while XQD cards are fast and could be even faster in the future.

Nikon lists that speed along with a handful of other reasons like capacity, transfer rates, and durability as reasons why the company went with the XQD instead of the older CFexpress format. However, Sony is the only major manufacturer producing XQD cards and they can sell for nearly $150 for a 64GB card. The firmware update will open up more options — and allow photographers who already had CFexpress cards to put those cards back to use. That update doesn’t yet have a launch date.

Finally, upcoming firmware will allow support for RAW video output over HDMI. This will enable the Atomos Ninja V external recorder to save 12-bit ProRes RAW files from the Z6 and Z7, but RAW video will not be recordable in-camera.

While some of the firmware doesn’t yet have a launch date, models with the updated firmware were on display during CES. Nikon says the firmware updates are based on user feedback.

At CES, Nikon also launched the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S lens, the widest lens yet for the Z series. The lens is also unique in that, despite the ultra-wide angle, the lens still accepts filters at the front, because the front element isn’t as rounded as most full frame ultra-wide-angle lenses. Nikon also says that the lens is lighter and more compact than the similar F-mount lens. A filmmakers’ kit for the Nikon Z6 was also part of Nikon’s CES announcements.

Updated on April 28 with official May 16 date. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
2019-razer-blade-pro-17
Product Review

Without 4K or Core i9, the new Razer Blade Pro trades features for polish

Razer hasn’t updated its 17-inch gaming laptop for a couple of years, while showering most of its attention on the smaller sibling. The new Razer Blade Pro takes a lot of cues from the 15-inch model, stretching it out for the big screen.
Posted By Luke Larsen
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 7
Photography

Luminar Accent A.I. can now recognize faces for more natural instant edits

Want to edit faster? Skylum Luminar's latest update enhances the Accent A.I. to use machine learning for instant enhancements. The tool now recognizes faces for more natural skin tones along with other enhancements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon D850
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Stock photo of Surface laptop
Computing

USB drive issue blocks some PCs from receiving Windows 10 May 2019 update

A USB drive error resulted in some PCs being blocked from receiving the Windows 10 May 2019 update. Microsoft decided to block eligible PCs with USB drives or SD cards attached from getting the update until the error is fixed.
Posted By Anita George
Olympus Tough TG-4
Photography

Wet or dry, these rugged waterproof cameras capture your every adventure

Rugged cameras are designed to withstand nature's elements. These waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof shooters can go wherever you take them, making them the perfect travel companions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Photography

Free your digital memories, and frame them, with the best photo printers

Printed photos are experiencing a revival at the moment, but you don’t need to go to a special lab. Here’s our favorite options for making quality prints, from pocket-sized printers to wide-format photo printers capable of spitting out…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
selfie strife for dutch tulip growers as travelers trample on the flowers tulips
Photography

Selfie-taking millennials told to stop trampling about in Dutch tulip fields

Enthusiastic selfie snappers have been causing damage to fields of tulips in the Netherlands, with local growers complaining of travelers trampling over the flowers in search of the best shot.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
girl studying at computer
Photography

Illustrator teases tool to recolor an entire graphic in a few clicks

Not a fan of the colors in your graphic, but dreading the process of replacing each and every one? Adobe Illustrator could soon have a new tool that recolors an entire vector graphic at once, using the color palette from a photograph.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best lenses for portrait photography sigma 135mm f1.8 art
Photography

Skip the studio and shoot like a pro with our favorite lenses for portraits

Looking for the best lenses for portrait photography for your mirrorless or DSLR camera? While there's no shortage of options, there are some that stand out. Here are a few of our favorites.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras have quickly become the preferred interchangeable lens camera for many photographers, both beginners and professionals. Today's models offer great performance and loads of features -- here are our favorites.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best sony a7 series camera iii
Photography

A7R, S, II, or III? Making sense of Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras

Sony’s A9, A7 III, A7R III, and A7S II are all capable cameras. But each has unique advantages that may make it better (or worse) in any given situation. We break down the specialty of each to help you better decide which one to go with.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Photography

Going somewhere? Capture more than your phone can with the best travel cams

Hitting the road or doing some globetrotting this year? Bring along the right camera to capture those once-in-a-lifetime vacation memories. Here's a list of some of our current favorites.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony a6400 review feat
Product Review

Think you can't afford a great camera? Then you haven't seen Sony's A6400

The A6400 continues Sony's approach of forging ahead with technological advancements while leaving an unrefined user experience unchanged. Still, you won't find a better camera for under $1,000.
Posted By David Elrich
instagram profile
Photography

Photography News: Instagram sues fake like factory, Zeiss launches luxury lens

In this weeks photography news, see why Facebook is suing a company that sold fake likes on Instagram; find out why photo editing on the iPad is rumored to improve; check out Zeiss' latest luxury lens and the newest Polaroid Originals.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis