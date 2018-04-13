Photo FOMO: Faster memory cards, color-neutral filters, and ‘Adventury’ bags

Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Blackmagic’s new affordable 4K cinema camera, Luminar’s speed boost and Fujifilm’s long GFX lens, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

First CFexpress demonstration exceeds for times the speed of SDXC UHS-II cards

A camera is only as fast as its memory card — and ProGrade Digital is working to quadruple current card speeds. During the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2018, ProGrade Digital demonstrated the first CFexpress 1.0 card with a 1 TB capacity. The memory format offers a 1,000 MBps burst write speeds and 1,4000 MBps read speeds. Those numbers are almost three times the current standards for CFast cards and more than four times faster than the SDXC UHS-II category card, ProGrade says.

The demonstration, the company says, illustrates the potential of the industry moving to the card as a new standard.

PolarPro’s new pro Quartzline filters use quartz for neutral colors

Lens filters make a number of different types of shots possible — but some of those filters can wreak havoc on the colors in the final image. That is not the case for the new Quartzline filters by PolarPro. The company claims that the design of the filters with 99.9 percent fused quartz allows the filters to produce the desired effects without affecting the colors in the image. The construction and coatings also create a durable, scratch-resistant filter, along with reducing reflections that can cause lens flare.

While PolarPro is more known for their action camera and drone accessories, the new QuartzLine filters are designed for DSLR, mirrorless and cinema lenses with circular screw-in mounts for lenses between 37mm and 82mm. The new filter line includes UV, polarizing and neutral density filters as well as a hybrid ND-polarizing combo. The filters range in price from about $60 to $250.

MindShift Gear’s latest bags are designed to withstand storms

MindShift gear isn’t slapping the typical “weather resistant” label on their new line of camera bags designed for the outdoors. The new Exposure bags are storm-resistant, the company says, with a mix of waterproof fabric and storm flaps designed to keep gear dry in more than a light drizzle. The shoulder-style bags also come with a rain cover and stabilizing strap. Along with photo gear, the bags can also accommodate tablets or laptops. The series includes a 13-inch and a 15-inch bag, with prices between $160 and $170.

The Gitzo Adventury backpacks are made for the outdoors

Photography accessory company Gitzo is getting all Adventury — and no, we didn’t just make up a word, that is the name for the company’s new backpack series. The Adventury bags are designed for outdoor photographers with a weather-resistant construction. The bags also use a rear-access zip for the photo gear and an expandable roll top for stashing personal items. The 30-liter bag is large enough for two DSLRs and up to four lenses. The bag is even roomy enough to accommodate both a full-frame mirrorless camera and a folding drone like the DJI Mavic Pro. A 45L version allows for even more room, including up to a 600mm lens attached The larger version also has a waist belt and additional accessory pockets. Both bags use add-on straps to carry a tripod or other accessories. The bags retail for between $250 and $350.

LaCie Rugged hard drives are getting thinner, more durable and more versatile

This week Seagate expanded the LaCie line of rugged external hard drives with the Rugged RAID Pro, a thinner rendition of the earlier Rugged RAID with a few more features. The Pro version of the Rugged RIAD adds an SD card slot for on-site backups. The body is also thinner and lighter, yet the drop rating has also increased to five feet. The drive can store up to 4 TB and the RAID means files can be saved to separate drives for added security. The Pro version retails for $349.

SLR Magic moves into cinema lenses

During the NAB Show, lens company SLR Magic made a foray into cinema lenses. The new line includes four primes, a 25mm T/1.5, 35mm T/1.3, 50mm T/1.2 and 75mm T/1.5 in a Sony full-frame mount. The company says that the lenses are designed specifically to have a similar weight and distribution of that weight. Why? The similar weight will allow the lenses to be used on gimbals without rebalancing after switching out for another lens from the same series. The lenses are expected out next month for around $800, with an 18mm expected to be added later this year.