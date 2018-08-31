Digital Trends
Photography

Photo FOMO: Apple teaches photo editing, Sony designs submersible, bendable SD

Hillary Grigonis
By
photo fomo aug 31 apple sony tough sd 249
Sony

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like a Bluetooth-enabled instant film camera, Nikon’s new beginner DSLR, and Phase One’s 150-megapixel behemoth, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

Go ahead, drop, bend or submerge Sony’s newest SD cards

SD cards can sometimes take a beating (or go through the washing machine and dryer inside a pocket) — but with Sony’s latest options, that’s OK. The new Sony SF-G series Tough USH-II SD cards are 18 times stronger than the typical card, the company says. The Tough line mixes the fastest SD read and write speeds yet with a design that’s drop, bend, dust, and waterproof.

To reach those specs though, Sony ditched the write protection switch that’s at the side of most cards. Eliminating that side switch allowed Sony to develop a one-piece sealed casing to house all the hardware, compared to the usual three-piece. The cards boast a  299 MB/s write speed and a 300 MB/s read speed. The cards are slated for release in October — expected retail price is about $73 for a 32GB, $132 for a 64GB and $275 for a 128 GB.

Apple will teach you how to edit photos with a phone call

Apple wants to help you learn how to edit photos with a phone call. Apple’s Support Page recently added an option inviting MacOS and iOS users to a 30-minute coaching session on using the company’s Photos app.

Apple says the phone sessions are one-on-one, with the call tailored to your skill level. The company says the 30-minute call can cover all the editing tools inside Photos, which span from a one-click Auto Enhance to specific changes to light and color.

Apple suggests updating the Photos app, marking favorite photos and noting some specific questions ahead of the call, which can be scheduled online if you don’t want to wait on hold. The option is only available in the U.S.

Rokinon’s upcoming 85mm f/1.8 will cost a cool $399

The 85mm lens is a favorite among portrait photographers, and now APS-C mirrorless users will have another affordable option. The Rokinon 85mm f/1.8 is slated for arrival sometime next month for about $400. The lens will be available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon M and Micro Four Thirds mounts. The lens, produced by parent company Samyang, is designed from nine elements in seven groups with a nine-blade aperture. The catch? It’s a manual focus lens only.

SliderMini promises big camera moves

Camera sliders create cinematic effects, but they tend to be big and bulky. The China-based Smart View International is promising big features with a new lightweight travel slider. The SliderMini, launching on Indiegogo, offers eight inches of camera movement in a slider that weights 1.26 pounds but handles up to 33 pounds of gear.

The SliderMini app can be manually controlled with different speed settings as well as time-lapse and stop motion. The slider can also be set to inclines and angles. The SliderMini is fully funded on Indiegogo (though that doesn’t negate all the risks) and is listing at $259 for early backers.

The Fujifilm X-A5 and X-T100 get new filters, improved autofocus

Fujifilm’s mirrorless X-A5 and X-T100 have a few new features, thanks to a firmware update. For both cameras, the firmware adds two filters, a square aspect ratio and improved accuracy for continuous autofocus, as well as bug fixes.

The new filters include a Monochrome [NIR] mode that mimics the look of shooting with a near-infrared camera. The Rich and Fine filter’s added color and shadows are designed for food and tabletop photography, Fujifilm says. Both updates launched on Thursday, August 30, and are available from Fujifilm, as version 1.20 for the X-A5 and version 1.10 for the X-T100.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
Up Next

The best Netflix original movies (September 2018)
interactive foliage map for fall colors
Outdoors

Photo op: This interactive foliage map will help you plan your fall adventures

If you're planning to get out and about to enjoy the beautiful fall colors in the next few months, then this interactive foliage map will help you to enjoy your trips all the more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
Photography

Don't fake it in Instagram! Shoot real retro with our favorite instant cameras

Instant film photography has had its ups and downs, but now it's enjoying a revival. To help you find the best instant camera for your needs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from basic to extraordinary.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
phase one infinity xf announced camera system front view
Photography

Phase One’s upgradeable Infinity IQ4 medium format camera platform boasts 150MP

Can a camera last forever? Phase One's new Infinity Platform is designed to stay updated over time, and starts already ahead of the curve with two models that are the first available medium format cameras to boast 150 megapixels.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Photography

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

No matter how much of life moves into the digital space, there's always a place for physical documents, and thus printers. We've rounded up some of the best printers around, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Posted By Will Nicol
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
engineers compact 5d imaging system measurement setup1
Emerging Tech

Engineers build new camera capable of taking pictures in five dimensions

Engineers have developed a new compact imaging system that’s capable of recording 5D images. It opens up exciting possibilities for security, medical imaging -- and even grocery shopping.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
nikon d3500 announced afp 18 55 vr front copy
Photography

Nikon’s gateway drug to a DSLR addiction just got better with the new D3500

Nikon's affordable D3000 series is back with a (slightly) updated sensor and processor alongside a redesigned body and improved battery life. The Nikon D3500 keeps the megapixel count the same, but slims down and simplifies controls.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
polaroid originals launches new onestep instant camera plus
Photography

Polaroid’s updated OneStep instant camera adds some digital tricks

Polaroid Originals has updated its OneStep instant camera to give it some digital tricks. The new OneStep+ lets you use a smartphone as a remote shutter while also offering light painting and double exposures for your prints.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
olloclip multi device clip announced fisheye macro 1
Photography

With an updated clip design, Olloclip X lenses will work on (almost) any phone

Olloclip's lenses will soon adapt to multiple devices without buying an extra accessory. The new Olloclip Multi-Device Clip expands to work with a number of different devices, including some cases and screen protectors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photolemur 3 beauty batch edits 001
Photography

A.I. can now edit 200 photos at once, retouch skin with Photolemur update

The drag-and-drop photo editor powered by artificial intelligence can now work with multiple images at once. Announced on August 29, Photolemur 3 can now edit skin, teeth, and eyes alongside a new batch of editing tools.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony hx99 hx95 announced
Photography

Sony fits a 720mm lens inside tiny 4K-enabled Cyber-Shot HX99 and HX95

Got zoom? Sony's newest HX series cameras fit a 28x zoom in what Sony says is the smallest body compact with a zoom that stretches beyond 700mm. The new compacts are also the first in the HX series with 4K video.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis