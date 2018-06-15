Photo FOMO: A working Lego camera, and a box that gives cameras sweet moves

Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO (you know, Fear Of Missing Out) is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Nikon’s upcoming 500mm lens, the gadget that turns a roll film camera into instant film, and Instagram’s shoppable Stories, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

A photographer just designed a working film camera out of Lego bricks — and wants to make the kit widely available

DIY cameras both serve as an affordable film option while also serving as hands-on experience in how a camera really works. But photographer Helen Sham has a DIY camera for the books — An imitation of a Hasselblad 503CX made out of Lego bricks. The camera includes a working viewfinder and a film winder, allowing the camera to actually shoot on film.

While the design is cool, Sham isn’t trying to keep the 1,120 piece Lego camera for herself. The design is currently on Lego Ideas and needs 10,000 supporters to get the camera considered as an official Lego kit. Fans of the DIY camera can create an account and vote to get the project considered by Lego at the Lego Ideas website.

Really Right Stuff launches more than a dozen updated tripods with better ergonomics

Tripod company Really Right Stuff has unleashed a new generation of tripods, with updates across more than a dozen models with the “Mark 2” in the name. The update takes the company’s existing range and adds a more ergonomic design, and also improves the twist leg locks to keep out dirt and make maintenance easier. Several of the tripods also include a new counterweight hook while offering additional accessory ports for add-ons, like a smartphone holster. The full line of Mark II tripods are rolling out now to the company’s online store as well as retailers.

Fujifilm releases another fix for the X-H1, updates X-T2

The Fujifilm X-H1 may be the company’s best camera yet, but the company has also been busy fixing a few bugs. After a delay on the previously announced bugs, the fix is finally out as version 1.10. The firmware fixes earlier bugs caused by a specific mix of settings including an error with both the front curtain shutter and flicker reduction turned on. The update also improves overall operability, Fujifilm says.

The X-T2 is also getting an update to fix a bug, but it’s a temporary fix until a complete update scheduled for next month. An error in the “Select Folder” options that caused some files to be overwritten is temporarily disabled because the options that caused those errors are removed from the camera with the firmware. Fujifilm is introducing another firmware update in July that is expected to return those features without the bug. The update also includes focus bracketing, enhanced phase detection, the addition of flicker reduction and a handful of other enhancements.

The previously announced firmware updates for the X-Pro2 and GFX 50S, however, have been delayed. Fujifilm apologized and says those updates are expected out in July.

Aurora’s re-designed neutral density filters cut out up to 11 stops of light for smooth long exposures

Neutral density filters allow for shooting wide apertures in bright light and for the creation of long exposures in the middle of the day — but they also tend to mean carrying around several different filters to cut out varying amounts of light. Aurora’s new variable neutral density filters, however, cover a one-to-11-stop range in two filters. The PowerXND Mark II filters are now fully funded on Kickstarter. The filters use an updated design with an assist lever to help turn the filter and a stopper to keep the filter from turning too far. Aurora says the filters also use multiple color coatings to prevent odd color casts and a protective coating. If the filters successfully go from prototype to shipment, early backers can pick up a filter with pledges starting at $45 on Kickstarter.

MIOPS Capsule360 gives cameras flexible moves

Camera motion systems introduce slick movements for video, time-lapse, and stills — but camera trigger company Miops is hoping to introduce a motion control box with a lot of versatility for the compact size. The Miops Capsule360 is a three-axis camera control system with slide, pan, and tilt along with a number of smart features with smartphone control. Object tracking allows the motion box to keep the subject in the frame, including tracking stars for sharper still photos of stars. The Capsule 360 also has built-in time-lapse modes and panoramas. The motion system works with SLRs and mirrorless cameras as well as smartphones and action cameras. Accessories expand the system even more, including creating a turntable for creating 360 models of products and a video slider.

Miops is asking the Kickstarter community to help fund the Capsule360’s production and has already doubled the campaign’s original goal. If the manufacturing and shipping are successful, the Capsule360 can be picked up for pledges starting at $179.