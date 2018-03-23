Photo FOMO: Fujifilm X-H1 malfunctions, camera straps go modular

Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the new Nikon D850 filmmaker’s kit, Insta360 One’s stabilization upgrade, GoPro welcoming integration into third-party products and Lytro’s rumored sale, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

Fujifilm is updating firmware for X-H1 “Malfunctions”

The newly launched Fujifilm X-H1 will soon have firmware to fix a few bugs found in the new camera. Fujifilm says that, in some cases, photographers will get a warning to turn the camera off and then back on if both the E-Front Curtain shutter and flicker reduction settings are turned on. The second bug can switch ISO Auto back to the default settings when trying to set a custom ISO range.

Fujifilm apologized for the errors and says a firmware fix will be out before the end of March.

VSCO gets new presets inspired by the film ‘Isle of Dogs’

VSCO / Victoria Venegas

Film-inspired presets are nothing new, particularly for the photo-editing app VSCO. But the app’s latest round of new presets are inspired by a different kind of film — Hollywood. Three new filters joining the VSCO app are inspired by the Wes Anderson film, Isle of Dogs. Dog1 emphasizes neutrals while simultaneously reducing the vibrant colors, inspired by scenes in the movie from Trash Island. Dog2 plays up the warm yellows while Dog3 brings out pink-purple highlights.

The filters are limited-edition options, but VSCO users can download them over the next few months, while VSCO X subscribers already have them in their list of presets. Isle of Dogs hit theaters on Friday, March 23.

Db Equipment launches a lightweight leather camera backpack

Db Equipment

Db Equipment, the company also known as Douchebags thanks to a fan-voted naming contest, launched a camera bag, the Ace, this week, designed with lightweight vegan leather. The company says the bag is for the on-the-go photographer with a small to a mid-sized camera body. The bag also accommodates a 15-inch laptop and has a wire lock for security, allowing the bag to hook up with other bags from the same company using their G-buckle system.

Db Equipment launched when a professional skier met with a designer to create a better ski bag — since then, the company has launched several travel, equipment, and tech bags.

Even camera straps are going modular with the latest from RL Handcrafts

HL Handcrafts / Kickstarter

Modular gear allows for custom setups — and leather crafts company RL Handcrafts is hoping to bring that versatility to camera straps with the Falco Switch and Derringer Modular Pro.The Falco Switch is a two-in-one neck strap and sling for two carrying options. The system also uses a loop connection system for easily removing the strap or switching out cameras.

The Derringer Modular Pro is a six-point camera harness that can carry up to three cameras, or even carry a camera and a camera bag. The harness system has four different setup options, along with several adjustment points for a comfortable fit, the company says.

The modular straps are launching on Kickstarter — and the company has six days to raise the rest of their $15,000 goal. If the project is successful, backers could get a strap starting at $75.