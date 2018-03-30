Photo FOMO: Faster A.I. photo edits, smooth rolling bags, and ‘Kodachrome’

Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like GoPro’s new $199 Hero, the latest Meyer Optik Nocturnus lens, Lytro’s demise, and pre-NAB Show announcements from Canon and Nikon, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

‘Kodachrome’ hits Netflix on April 20

Photography fans will soon have another film to add to their Netflix list. Kodachrome follows a father-son road trip to the last lab still developing Kodachrome film before the father’s death. The movie stars Ed Harris as the estranged, dying father, Jason Sudeikis as the son and Elizabeth Olsen as the father’s nurse. The film, one of the selections from the Toronto International Film Festival, is set to start streaming on Netflix beginning April 20.

Adobe will work with Nvidia for faster A.I.-powered tools

Adobe Sensei powers a range of the latest Creative Cloud features, such as Photoshop’s new Select Subject tool, but a new agreement could help the program run more efficiently when working on a device with a NVIDIA GPU. On March 28, the two companies announced a partnership to optimize Sensei for NVIDIA GPUs. The companies say the agreement will help improve performance in the Creative Cloud, while also getting new tools into the software faster.

Red Epic W gains a new sensor — originally designed for outer space

High-end cinema camera company Red has launched its highest sensitivity sensor yet thanks to an original design geared for outer space. The Gemini 5K S35 is a sensor for the Red Epic-W camera system, originally designed for space photography but recently adapted for the earth. The sensor integrates a dual sensitivity mode, one for normal shooting conditions and one for low light, to enable more capabilities in darker environments. The sensor can capture 5K as fast as 96 fps. Inside a new Red Epic-W camera brain, the sensor retails for $24,500, but the company says the option to switch out a sensor with an existing body will launch soon.

Think Tank Photo launches new shoulder bags and third-generation modular belt system.

Think Tank Photo’s modular belt system has a new upgrade. Version 3.0, a waist-based carrying system with different pouches for lenses and other gear offers improved speed for accessing gear, the company says. New pouches are designed to expand to fit pro-level lenses even without flipping the hood around. A camera clip adapter also is compatible with the Peak Design Capture Clip, SpiderLight, and SpiderPro clips. The third generation includes new belts, updated lens changers accessory and pouches.

The waist belt update comes alongside the new StoryTeller shoulder bags all three use a flip top and a secure closure. The series, Think Tank says, is designed to protect gear on a budget. The series includes three sizes, all that can accommodate either a DSLR or mirrorless without a grip attachment, including the Storyteller 10 with room for two to four standard-sized lenses and a 10-inch tablet, and StoryTeller 8 with three to four smaller lenses and an 8-inch tablet.

Unstoppable Compact is a photography roller bag with drift-steering for more terrains

Roll bags are a more comfortable way to carry heavy gear, but the wheels tend to require smooth terrain. The Phoenix Instant Unstoppable Compact is a roller bag designed to fit in overhead bins with drift steering for handling more terrains and smoother motion. The bag can accommodate camera gear and a laptop, or the inserts can be removed to convert to a travel bag. The bag is launching on Kickstarter, the company’s second campaign after a similar larger bag in 2015, but has already reached full funding and continues through April 5. If the prototype successfully makes it through to delivery, backers could pick up the bag for pledges starting at around $180.

Manfrotto makes a carry-on size backpack for video

Traveling with video gear typically requires roller cases — but now Manfrotto is claiming its designed the first backpack that can accommodate a full videography kit while still fitting inside carry-on regulations. The Manfrotto Pro Light Cinematic Expand backpack can hold a modular camcorder and up to 10 lenses and accessories. As the name suggests, the bag also has an expandable front, which allows the handle to remain attached to the video camera. The launch also includes the Cinematic Balance video backpack in the same line for a full video kit or DJI Ronin M/MX drone. The bags have already launched in the U.K. but there is no release date yet for the U.S.

New Annenberg Space for Photography exhibit spans three centuries of photo history

Digging through 14 million images in the Library of Congress archives, a new photo exhibit that spans from the 1800s to today will showcase rare, never-exhibited photographs while displaying the evolution of photography. Called Not An Ostrich: And Other Images from America’s Library, the exhibit includes more than 440 photographs from 148 different photographers. a special section is also dedicated to images of photographers at work, including the image that is believed to be the world’s first selfie. The exhibit runs from April 21 to September 9 at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles, with free admission. A selection of the images will also be featured online.