Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the full Nikon Z7 review and the stealthy Leica Q-P camera, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Flickr isn’t deleting its Creative Commons photos

A week ago, Flickr, which is now an entity of SmugMug, announced it was making a number of changes to its platform, including removing the Yahoo login requirement, adding more “Pro” features, and limiting free accounts to 1,000 photos. Not long after the announcement, Flickr faced backlash regarding the possibility of Creative Commons photos getting deleted, most notably from the accounts of major accounts, including NASA, world-renowned libraries, universities, and other nonprofit institutions.

Creative Commons CEO Ryan Merkley even went so far as to write up a blog post regarding his concern on the issue, saying “Many users are concerned such a limit on free account capacity might cause millions of CC images to be deleted from the Commons. A lot of people have reached out to us directly and asked what we can do. I’m confident that together we can find solutions, if we assume goodwill and bring our collective creativity to the problem.”

Well, it appears as though Merkley’s wish has come through. SmugMug CEO Dan MacAskill shared an update on the Flickr blog noting that Flickr will be sparing Creative Commons photos from the 1,000 image limit of free accounts and is working hand in hand with nonprofits and other institutions to provide free Pro accounts so they can continue to host their images on Flickr.

ONA x Passion Passport Bowery Capsule Collection

Camera bags can be just as much about form as they are function. After all, sometimes you want your camera bag to make a statement. Well, now you can get really wild with the new limited-edition Capsule Collection from ONA, made in partnership with traveling and tourism company Passion Passport.

The camera bags, which are essentially modified versions of ONA’s signature Bowery camera bag, come in five saturated colors: Green, blue, gray, yellow, and orange. According to ONA, “each bag is handcrafted in Morocco from Italian leather and 1000D Cordura, the lightweight, durable material that has transformed the way people explore the world for the past fifty years.”

Only 400 bags are being produced. The ONA x Passion Passport Bowery bag retails for $189 and can be purchased through ONA’s online store.

7Artisans shares 35mm F5.6 E-mount lens for drones

Chinese optics manufacturer 7Artisans has shown off a new 35mm F5.6 E-mount lens for Sony full-frame cameras that’s specifically designed to be used for drone and aerial photography. The lens weighs just 49 grams and can be locked to infinity focus using three built-in screw locations.

There’s no information on when this lens will be available or what it will retail for, but B&H is a retailer of 7Artisans gear, so keep an eye out there.