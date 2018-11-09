Digital Trends
Photography

Photography News: Flickr keeping Creative Commons photos, ONA gets colorful

Gannon Burgett
By
photography news oct 26 2018 ona passion passport bowery
ONA x Passion Passport Bowery capsule collection

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the full Nikon Z7 review and the stealthy Leica Q-P camera, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Flickr isn’t deleting its Creative Commons photos

photography news oct 26 2018 flickr creative commons 2

A week ago, Flickr, which is now an entity of SmugMug, announced it was making a number of changes to its platform, including removing the Yahoo login requirement, adding more “Pro” features, and limiting free accounts to 1,000 photos. Not long after the announcement, Flickr faced backlash regarding the possibility of Creative Commons photos getting deleted, most notably from the accounts of major accounts, including NASA, world-renowned libraries, universities, and other nonprofit institutions.

Creative Commons CEO Ryan Merkley even went so far as to write up a blog post regarding his concern on the issue, saying “Many users are concerned such a limit on free account capacity might cause millions of CC images to be deleted from the Commons. A lot of people have reached out to us directly and asked what we can do. I’m confident that together we can find solutions, if we assume goodwill and bring our collective creativity to the problem.”

Well, it appears as though Merkley’s wish has come through. SmugMug CEO Dan MacAskill shared an update on the Flickr blog noting that Flickr will be sparing Creative Commons photos from the 1,000 image limit of free accounts and is working hand in hand with nonprofits and other institutions to provide free Pro accounts so they can continue to host their images on Flickr.

ONA x Passion Passport Bowery Capsule Collection

photography news oct 26 2018 ona passion passport bowery clay front strap large

Camera bags can be just as much about form as they are function. After all, sometimes you want your camera bag to make a statement. Well, now you can get really wild with the new limited-edition Capsule Collection from ONA, made in partnership with traveling and tourism company Passion Passport.

The camera bags, which are essentially modified versions of ONA’s signature Bowery camera bag, come in five saturated colors: Green, blue, gray, yellow, and orange. According to ONA, “each bag is handcrafted in Morocco from Italian leather and 1000D Cordura, the lightweight, durable material that has transformed the way people explore the world for the past fifty years.”

Only 400 bags are being produced. The ONA x Passion Passport Bowery bag retails for $189 and can be purchased through ONA’s online store.

7Artisans shares 35mm F5.6 E-mount lens for drones

photography news oct 26 2018 7artisans 35mm f56

Chinese optics manufacturer 7Artisans has shown off a new 35mm F5.6 E-mount lens for Sony full-frame cameras that’s specifically designed to be used for drone and aerial photography. The lens weighs just 49 grams and can be locked to infinity focus using three built-in screw locations.

There’s no information on when this lens will be available or what it will retail for, but B&H is a retailer of 7Artisans gear, so keep an eye out there.

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
olloclip intro pro series launches super wide
Photography

Olloclip’s latest smartphone lenses appease the budget-minded and pixel peepers

Olloclip just launched both its cheapest lens yet and its most advanced -- and no, they're not the same lens. The Olloclip Pro lenses offer the highest image quality yet from the company, while the new Intro series starts at $20.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

Here are 4 free alternatives to Photoshop for all your editing needs

Photoshop is a capable program, but it's also expensive. Lucky for you, there are plenty of great alternatives out there that allow for a range of versatility, without requiring you to break into your bank account.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Nikon Z7 Review
Photography

Nikon Z7 vs. Nikon D850: Comparing two 46-megapixel full-frame cameras

Nikon's new full-frame mirrorless camera is here -- but can it dethrone the powerful D850 DSLR? Picking a winner between these two cameras is not easy, as each outshines the other in particular circumstances.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nikon d3400 vs canon t6 alexandre croussette 606466 unsplash
Photography

Nikon D3400 vs. Canon T6: What’s the best budget DSLR?

The Nikon D3400 and the Canon T6 have nearly identical prices -- but the list of features is far from identical. So which sub-$500 camera has the most to offer? We put to two together in a Nikon D3400 vs. Canon T6 mash-up to determine a…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
cheap camera accessories we cant live without prograde digital card reader on macbook 1
Photography

10 cheap camera accessories we can’t live without

Photography can be an expensive hobby. Fortunately, there are also some valuable accessories that won't break the bank. Here are a few of our favorite cheap photography accessories which have all been indispensable at one time or another.
Posted By Daven Mathies
yongnuo mirrorless camera teased yongnuomirrorless
Photography

Yongnuo’s smart mirrorless camera will use Android 7.1, Canon lenses

Yongnuo offered a teaser for an upcoming mirrorless camera and now we know more details, including a good chunk for the specifications. The Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera will use an Android 7.1 operating system and Canon EF lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 review
Product Review

The first Nikon Z zoom lens looks sharp, captures even sharper photos

If you're fine with f/4, Nikon's first zoom lens for its full-frame mirrorless Z system will impress you with sharp, colorful images and smooth autofocus performance with a useful 24-70mm zoom range.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Z7 Review
Photography

7 camera care tips to keep your DSLR or mirrorless camera working for the next decade

Digital cameras are pricey investments. Treat them with proper care, however, and your camera and lenses could last for a very long time. It doesn't take much to keep them in tip-top shape if you follow these tips and tricks.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
leica q p announced lecia here
Photography

The matte-black Leica Q-P is a statement piece for affluent introverts

If the all-black, minimalist Leica Q was just too garish for you, the new Q-P may be exactly what you need. Built on the same tech as the standard Q, it comes finished in a new matte-black paint and foregoes the Leica red dot.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Nikon Z7 Review
Product Review

With the Z7, Nikon gives DSLR holdouts the mirrorless wonder they've waited for

Nikon’s long awaited full-frame mirrorless cameras are here, and the Z7 is the new flagship model. But does it stand up to the company's DSLR pedigree, and, more importantly, does it have what it takes to compete with the likes of Sony?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
flickr redesigns profiles 64568015 ml
Photography

Flickr just expanded Pro tools — but free users may have to delete some photos

If you have more than 1,000 photos on a free Flickr account, you might want to decide which to delete . Flickr announced some changes following an acquisition by SmugMug, including a new way to calculate the free account storage limit.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Rylo
Product Review

Rylo is the 360 camera that finally makes 360 video useful

The Rylo puts a new spin on 360 video by focusing on flat, fixed-frame output. It can’t quite replace your action camera or camcorder, but it shows a glimmer of what the future of consumer video could be.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
premiere pro a i plug in for adobe paints your videos the style of van gogh cyberlink ai syle sample
Photography

Premiere Pro A.I. plug-in for Adobe paints your videos in the style of van Gogh

CyberLink is bringing its suite of artificial intelligence-based video effects directly to Adobe users as a plug-in for Premiere Pro. The A.I. Style video plug-in "redraws" video in the styles of artists like Vincent van Gogh.
Posted By Daven Mathies