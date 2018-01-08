Removu K1 is the first all-in-one 4K gimbal camera with a built-in LCD screen

Removu, which has made GoPro camera accessories for several years, has a new three-axis gimbal camera to compete directly with the DJI Osmo. It’s called the Removu K1, and it looks incredibly similar to the Osmo except for one key difference: A 1.5-inch LCD monitor right on the back of the handle.

That screen allows users to frame their shots without needing to attach a smartphone, a process that can be a little cumbersome and which adds weight to the system. The K1 weighs just 340 grams, already less than the Osmo’s 421 grams even before a phone is added. For marathon shooting sessions, the K1 should put less strain on your arms and back.

As for the specifications, the K1 runs neck-and-neck with the Osmo and even comes out ahead in the area of high framerate recording. It shoots 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) video at 30 frames per second but can shoot up to 120 FPS in Full HD 1080p and 240 FPS in 720p, whereas the Osmo tops out at 100 and 60 FPS, respectively. However, cinematographers looking to integrate the camera into a 24 FPS workflow will be disappointed — the K1 does not offer the standard cinema framerate at any resolution. The Osmo, on the other hand, allows for 24 FPS recording across the board and even offers the wider cinema 4K frame of 4,096 x 2,160 pixels as an option.

The K1 has four different shooting modes, including pan mode, follow mode, motion time-lapse mode, and, naturally, selfie mode.

The sensor is a 12-megapixel, 1/2.3-inch unit (again, like the Osmo) which is paired with a 101-degree lens (slightly wider than the Osmo’s 94-degree lens). Video and stills are recorded to a removable MicroSD card, with support for capacities up to 256GB. Removu states the built-in battery will last up to four hours.

While cinematographers and other advanced users still have reason to prefer the Osmo, the average consumer should be satisfied with the Removu K1. It also comes in at just $429 — $110 less than the Osmo. The K1 is currently being shown at the Consumer Electronics Show and is available for pre-order now.