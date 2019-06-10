Digital Trends
Upgrade your glass with rebates of up to $150 on these Sigma lenses

Hillary K. Grigonis
Sigma 85mm 1.4 DG HSM Art
Sigma offers third-party lenses that mix high-end optics with prices that tend to sit below those of major manufacturers like Canon and Nikon — and Sigma’s lenses just saw a temporary price drop. Now through June 17, Sigma’s Father’s Day sale brings discounts up to $150 on prime lenses, zoom lenses, and the Mount Converter MC-11.

Six of Sigma’s popular high-end Art series lenses see three-figure discounts as part of the sale, divided between the series’ prime and zoom lenses. The lenses that we’ve tested in the series sport sharp optics mixed with bright apertures, with mounts available for Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Sony A, Sony E, L Mount, and Sigma. The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens, which ordinarily retails for $899, has a $125 rebate as part of the sale. Discounted with a $100 rebate, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art is part of the sale for $849. Designed for portraiture, the Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art has a $100 rebate at $1,099.

For Art zooms, the Father’s Day Sale event discounts the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art to $699, a bright wide-angle zoom that Sigma says is also ideal for video. The $100 discount also extends to the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art, originally $1,299, and the Sigma 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art, originally $1,099.

Along with the high-end Art series, Sigma has also discounted a handful of the company’s more affordable optics. In the Contemporary series, which includes Sony E and Micro Four Thirds Mounts, the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary has a $50 rebate, pushing the lens to $400. The Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, originally $339, and the Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, originally $479, also have a $50 rebate as part of the Father’s Day sale.

Two zooms in the Contemporary series see the biggest discount of the event, with a $150 rebate, including the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary compact zoom lens, originally $799, and the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary, originally $1,089.

The sale also includes the Mount Converter MC-11, which adapts Canon or Sigma mount lenses to the Sony E-Mount, with a $100 rebate on the original $249 price.

