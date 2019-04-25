Digital Trends
Photography

Luminar Accent A.I. can now recognize faces for more natural instant edits

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 3
skylum luminar 3 accent ai updated luminaraccentai32019
Skylum
skylum luminar 3 accent ai updated luminaraccentai12019
Skylum
skylum luminar 3 accent ai updated luminaraccentai22019
Skylum

Skylum Luminar’s artificially intelligent photo editing tools just got a little smarter. On Thursday, April 25, Skylum Software launched Luminar 3.1.0, an update that focuses on enhancing the Accent A.I. filter as well as bringing a handful of other smaller tweaks.

The existing Accent A.I. uses machine learning to automatically adjust a photo, using the data that is in the image to make image-specific adjustments rather than treating all images identically. With the update, the A.I. behind the feature is now able to recognize people and some objects, creating better results from the streamlined tool.

By recognizing people in the image, the tool can better preserve skin tones instead of applying adjustments indiscriminately to both people, objects, and scenery, Skylum suggests. The result is a more realistic image with selective adjustments based on what the software recognizes inside the image.

“Accent A.I. has been a revolutionary tool for many photographers using Luminar, helping them to speed up their workflow and come away with truly amazing images. With this update to Accent A.I., it will assist photographers more than ever, allowing them to truly harness content-aware technology in ways never seen before,” Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum, said in a press release.

Alongside the update to Accent A.I., the latest version also allows photographers to pair matching files when shooting with the RAW + JPEG option to better organize photos. Users can also use an improved sync tool to apply the settings from one image to another, automatically syncing the settings but excluding layers, crop, erase, clone, and stamp edits.

When adding new images in the Windows version, users can also copy the images to a new folder on the hard drive, such as when importing directly from an SD card. Selecting images inside a gallery improves with a control-click shortcut for selecting images that aren’t adjacent to each other.

The updates tweak the Lightroom competitor with simplified workflow tools and expanded A.I.-based tools. Skylum Software is the same company behind Photolemur and Aurora HDR.

The latest version is a free update for current Luminar 3 users. The update also launches with a temporary discount on the software for new users, starting at $60, which is a $10 discount. The offer is good through May 14.

Don't Miss

The best laptops of 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

Light on price but rich on features, these are the best cameras for students

Need pro-level features on a budget? The best cameras for students mix advanced features with a more palatable price point. From $2K entry level full frame cameras to $600 budget picks, here are five of the best cameras for students.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica m10 d announced m10d tomas vh 26
Photography

After controversial video, China bans ‘Leica’ on social media

A video that referenced Tiananmen Square got the name of the camera company Leica banned from the social media platform Weibo. Leica says the video wasn't an officially sanctioned promotion.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photography news april 20 2019 lexarphotocontestwinnder
Photography

Photography News: Instagram’s disappearing likes, the best photos of the year

In this week's Photography News, see why Instagram is testing a version that excludes the number of likes a post gets. Also, see the impressive winners from two photography contests and the latest features coming to the Fujifilm X-T3.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Panasonic Lumix S1R Review
Photography

Panasonic Lumix S1R vs. Sony A7R III: Which pixel-shift powerhouse is better?

The Lumix S1R and Sony A7R III are different in design, but similar in performance, and both offer pixel-shift high resolution modes which pull even more detail out of their already high-resolution sensors. Here's how they compare.
Posted By Daven Mathies
how to get followers on instagram 1
Photography

Earn more likes on your photos with the best cameras for Instagram

Looking to snap better Instagrams? Instagram doesn't demand high-resolution files, but upgrading your camera can deliver better bokeh and low-light quality. Here our the best cameras for Instagram.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Ricoh Theta
Photography

Capture life in every direction with the best 360 cameras

While 360 cameras are still a new technology, that doesn't mean there's not a few that are worth a look. Whether you want to shoot from the middle or just need a simple, affordable option, here are the best 360 cameras on the market.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Sony RX100 VI review
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera isn't giving you the results you want, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses -- something no phone can touch.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best GoPro
Photography

These are the best action cameras money can buy, from GoPro to Garmin and more

Action cameras are great tools for capturing videos of your everyday activities, whether it's a birthday party or the steepest slope you've ever descended on your snowboard. These are the best money can buy.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best vlogging cameras
Photography

Starting your very own vlog? Here are the best cameras to buy

Any camera that shoots video can be used to vlog, but a few models stand out from the crowd thanks to superior image quality, ergonomics, and usability. When it comes to putting your life on YouTube, here are the best cameras for the job.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
Olympus Tough TG-4
Photography

Wet or dry, these rugged waterproof cameras capture your every adventure

Rugged cameras are designed to withstand nature's elements. These waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof shooters can go wherever you take them, making them the perfect travel companions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Photography

Free your digital memories, and frame them, with the best photo printers

Printed photos are experiencing a revival at the moment, but you don’t need to go to a special lab. Here’s our favorite options for making quality prints, from pocket-sized printers to wide-format photo printers capable of spitting out…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon D850
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Daven Mathies