Digital Trends
Photography

Luminar’s new libraries don’t even need you to manually import images

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 4
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 10
Skylum
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 5
Skylum
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 4
Skylum
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 8
Skylum

Skylum Luminar finally has a digital asset management library — and photographers don’t even need to import images. On Thursday, December 6, Skylum opened pre-orders for Luminar 3, an update that brings the long-teased library tools to the RAW photo editor, effectively turning the program into a Lightroom competitor.

Unlike most editing programs with digital asset management (which is just a fancy way for saying they organize your photos), Luminar doesn’t need to import photos — users just select a photo and the folder is automatically added to the photo wall. Images are then automatically organized by capture date, while allowing photographers to make changes to that organization scheme if they wish.

Inside the new Luminar, images can be rated, labeled with a color, and of course viewed and edited with Luminar’s previously existing editing tools, including the recent Accent A.I. slider and A.I. Sky Enhance filter.

1 of 3
skylum luminar 3 with libraries albums copy
Skylum
skylum luminar 3 with libraries sync adjustment
Skylum
skylum luminar 3 with libraries color labels rate
Skylum

While the update focuses on the previously teased Library module, organizing images in Luminar also brings the sync tool, which allows editors to sync edits to multiple images for faster edits when using similar adjustments.

Speed is a major focus of the update — Skylum says the Library module was built after several years of research and optimized for speed and efficiency. “This has been a long-anticipated update as our users were keen on a fast library function that works with their existing folders,” Alex Tsepko, Skylum CEO, said. “We never replicate what’s already on the market, but look for new approaches to make our app as fast and easy to use as possible. And this is only the first of many far-reaching updates, so stay tuned.” 

With today’s announcement, Skylum also published a roadmap of upcoming features for the image editing software. In the first half of 2019, the company plans to add features that will make it easier to work with a RAW and JPEG version of the same image, and will add the option to create virtual copies to apply different edits to the same image, such as when editing both a color and black-and-white version. Planned updates also include an IPTC edit and sync, which will allow photographers to adjust metadata and create metadata presets. A smart search is also planned, along with a tool allowing users to migrate images from Lightroom to Luminar.

Skylum plans to continue a focus on artificial intelligence — within the roadmap are more smart tools, including portrait retouching, architectural edits, object removal, and applying masks.

Luminar 3 is available for pre-order today, December 6, with shipping expected on December 18. As promised, the update is free to users who are already using Luminar 2018. New users can pre-order for $59, which is $10 off the retail price once the software launches. Owners of other Skylum products, including Aurora HDR, Photolemur and older legacy products can upgrade for $49 before December 18.

Don't Miss

The best internet speed tests
dji osmo pocket launches on phone
Photography

DJI’s tiny Osmo Pocket puts smooth gimbal stabilization in the palm of your hand

Meet the DJI Osmo Pocket, DJI's smallest gimbal camera yet. The handheld device captures 4K/60 fps video with some of the same tracking modes found in DJI's drones, all in a device that weighs less than 5 ounces.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what are the biggest color trends in photography study suggests these bold hues suganth 392597 unsplash
Photography

What are the biggest color trends in photography? Study suggests these bold hues

What are the hottest colors in photography? The Shutterstock 2019 Color Trends report highlights three bold hues, as well as the most popular colors in a number of different countries around the globe.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

How to take great photos with the Pixel 3, the best camera phone around

You’ve scored yourself a new Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, and you want to take advantage of that incredible camera. We’ve got everything you need to know right here about how to snap the best photos with your Pixel 3.
Posted By Simon Hill
capture one 12 launches captureone12desktop
Photography

Capture One 12 launches ‘near-instantaneous’ masking tool in new interface

Capture One 12 is here -- and includes new tools as well as an interface update. The latest version adds and enhances masking tools, including a new luminosity mask, while updating the user interface.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 1
Social Media

Instagram’s new Close Friends List lets you decide who should see your Story

Have a story to share, but don't want to send it to everyone? Instagram now offers a close friends list that will allow users to share stories with only the users included on that list.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photography news december 1 2018 jc tota
Photography

Photography News: Tiffen launches portable LED, COOPH designs heated photo vest

In this week's photography news, Tiffen launches its first LED in the portable, robust Lowel light line. And this odd photo vest by COOPH has a built-in heater controlled via smartphone.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
misfit flash fitness tracker dtdeals
Emerging Tech

Keep your holiday gift list high-tech and low-budget with these gadgets

Modern technology doesn't always come cheap, but there plenty of premium devices that don't carry a premium price. Whether you're looking for a streaming device or a means of capturing photos from above, our list of the best tech under $50…
Posted By Patrick Daniels
hotel chain offers instagram sitter who will post photos for you
Social Media

Hotel chain offers an Instagram ‘sitter’ who will post photos for you

If the pressure to post stunning Instagram photos is ruining your vacations, then how about hiring a local Instagram influencer to do the job for you while you go off and enjoy yourself? Well, such a service now exists.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amtrak social media residency empire builder
Social Media

Ride the rails and share your stories with Amtrak’s new social media residency

Amtrak is looking for travel fans with a knack for telling stories on social media. The new Amtrak social media residency program wants amateur travelers to share photos, video, and written content from aboard long-distance trips.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony a7s ii possession of hannah grace shay mitchell
Photography

Full-frame mirrorless cameras just made their Hollywood debut with this thriller

The Possession of Hannah Grace isn't just a thriller -- it's also the first Hollywood feature film to be shot completely with a full-frame mirrorless camera. The film was shot with several Sony a7S II bodies and anamorphic lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Photography

Lens Rentals zooms in on the most popular cameras of the year

As 2018 comes to a close, Lens Rentals is taking a look at most popular cameras of the year, based on rental data. While Sony and Panasonic saw more rentals than the previous year, Canon is still the most-rented brand on the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis