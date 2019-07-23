Photography

No more masks? A.I. automatically replaces the sky in upcoming Luminar

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
1 of 8
skylum luminar 4 teaser sky replacement ny original
Original
skylum luminar 4 teaser sky replacement ny 1
skylum luminar 4 teaser sky replacement ny 7
skylum luminar 4 teaser sky replacement ny 6
skylum luminar 4 teaser sky replacement ny 5
skylum luminar 4 teaser sky replacement ny
skylum luminar 4 teaser sky replacement ny 3
skylum luminar 4 teaser sky replacement ny 2

Replacing an uninspiring sky in a photograph typically requires manually masking and brushing, but artificial intelligence could soon replace that sky in a few clicks — and adjust the rest of the image too. In a sneak peek of the upcoming Luminar 4, Skylum teased a new A.I.-based tool for replacing the sky in an image. The company says the feature is the first automatic tool to replace a sky among competing photo editors.

The tool starts by recognizing what part of the image contains the sky, automatically creating a mask for the sky. The photographer can then replace and adjust the sky using the automatic mask, with the tool automatically recognizing the orientation of the image and where the horizon line falls. Skylum says that the tool will also remove halos and artifacts, which are common even when replacing the sky manually.

While the tool is designed to automate much of the process, the feature still leaves a handful of manual options for the photographer to adjust. The depth of field, tone, and color of the sky can be adjusted in the software. 

After adjusting the sky, the software helps the new sky blend with the rest of the image using scene relight technology. The feature helps the rest of the image to appear as if it were taken at the same time as the sky image, Skylum says. For example, the software will warm up the surrounding landscape if the sky is replaced with a sunset.

The sky replacement tool will join existing A.I. based tools inside Luminar, including an automatic sky enhancement tool. The sky enhancement tool recognizes the parts of the image containing the sky to make adjustments in exposure and color, without replacing the original sky.

Skylum hasn’t yet revealed full details for the upcoming Luminar 4 software, but says the updated photo editor will include new machine learning tools and options to speed up the photo editing process. Luminar 4 is slated for a fall release, with pre-orders opening now. The company hasn’t yet shared pricing details, but current users will have an upgrade option at a discount from the full-priced software.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best 4K PC gaming build for under $1,000
Up Next

Amazon helps Honda turn some of its cars into mobile mailboxes
watchmen hbo news trailer cast
Movies & TV

HBO’s Watchmen trailer looks nothing like the comic. That’s a good thing

Police wearing masks? Terrorists dressed like Rorschach? The first trailer for HBO's Watchmen barely resembles Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel at all -- and it's all the better for it.
Posted By Chris Gates
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. The best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are tools you can use both online and offline. This step-by-step guide will instruct you on how to use them.
Posted By Anita George, Jon Martindale
Prisma feature image
Mobile

A.I. photo filters use neural networks to make photos look like Picassos

Artificial Intelligence apps put a novel spin on social network-style photo filters. Instead of just overlaying an effect, these photo filters use machine learning and neural networks to transform an image into a predetermined style.
Posted By Jackie Dove
best camera mounts gopro
Photography

Get a new perspective with the best mounts for your camera, from GoPro to DSLR

Mounting your camera is a great way to get new perspectives. From suction cups that can safely secure a heavy camera to a speeding vehicle to lightweight handlebar mounts, here are the best mounts for your GoPro, mirrorless camera, or DSLR.
Posted By Dan Ginn
hasselblad cfv ii 50c 907x smallest medium format camera special edition moon landing
Photography

Special-edition Hasselblad 907X honors the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

Hasselblad has announced a special edition of the CFV II 50C digital back a 907X camera body before either is available to buy or has even been priced. The camera offers a striking matte black finish, but is technically identical.
Posted By Daven Mathies
fujifilm fujinon gfx 50mm f35 lens announced gf50mmf35 r lm wr feature02
Photography

Fujifilm’s newest medium-format lens is lighter than a can of soda

Medium format is notorious for both image quality and bulk, but Fujifilm is continuing to press the advanced cameras into smaller sizes with the launch of the Fujinon GFX 50mm F3.5. The lens is the lightest Fujifilm medium format lens yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
fujifilm fujinon xf 16 80mm f4 ois wr announced xf16 highangle
Photography

With 6 stops of stabilization, the Fujifilm XF 16-80mm F4 focuses on versatility

The new Fujifilm Fujinon XF 16-80mm F4 lens is designed for versatility. The stabilized 5x zoom lens packs in a close focusing distance, autofocus designed for stills and video, and weather-sealing.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sony a9
Photography

Amazon Prime Day glitch saw pricey camera gear given crazy discounts

It seems like a few lucky photography enthusiasts had the best time during this year's Prime Day(s). Thanks to an apparent glitch on Amazon's site, some pricey camera gear ended up being sold for a fraction of the usual price.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Sigma 14-24mm f2.8 review
Buying Guides

Zoom, prime, wide, or telephoto? Here’s how to pick your next camera lens

Want to upgrade your camera lens, but not sure where to start? Our camera lens buying guide takes you through the world of interchangeable lenses and helps remove a little of the intimidation that comes with buying cameras lenses.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Collage app feature image
Mobile

The best mobile collage apps, for when a single image or video just won't cut it

Today's collage apps combine images and videos into a crafted presentation complete with fonts, stickers, memes, and other elements that tells a story, instead of relying on a single iconic representation of a place or event.
Posted By Jackie Dove
how to take a passport photo
Photography

From DIY to AAA, here's how to take a passport photo in 6 different ways

If you're applying for a passport or renewing one, you need to submit a photo in your official application. There are strict guidelines, but fortunately, it's something you can do at home. Here's how to take a passport photo.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Peak Design Everyday Backpack-back
Photography

Protect your photography gear in style with the best camera bags of 2019

A camera is an investment worth protecting. A good camera bag will keep your photo gear safe as you move it from location to location, but the best camera bags will do it in style. Here are our favorites in both form and function.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Photo of an astronaut on the moon by NASA taking photos with a Hasselblad camera during the Apollo missions
Photography

50 years later, the first camera on the moon is still collecting lunar dust

The cameras aboard Apollo 11 captured some of history's most iconic images, including shots of Earth and footprints on the lunar surface. To commemorate the first moon landing, we look back at how Hasselblad's stripped shooters came to be.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis