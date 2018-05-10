This plug-in uses A.I. to create closed captions inside Premiere Pro

Share

Transcribing video audio to create closed captioning is a tedious task for video editors — and one that is a growing necessity as auto-play videos in social news feeds use captioning to capture viewer’s attention even on mute. Could artificial intelligence could make that task a bit more streamlined? Trint has a new free plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro CC that uses A.I. to automatically transcribe videos in a matter of minutes the company says.

Using machine learning, Trint takes the audio and generates a text transcript automatically. Video editors can then listen and edit any slips the A.I. made and make any necessary adjustments. With the text auto-generated, video editors can also use Trint to search for a specific word or phrase inside the video to find a specific segment.

Trint also allows editors to highlight specific sections, for an Edit Decision List, a tool that helps create soundbites of the video. Once the transcription is finished, the text can be used within the video as an SRT or VTT subtitle format. Or, the transcription can also be exported into a text document.

“The Trint for Premiere plug-in solves some of the most annoying and labor-intensive parts of the editing process and creates a seamless workflow so producers can increase productivity and focus on doing what they do best – creating amazing content,” Trint founder Jeff Kofman said in a statement

The Premiere Pro plug-in allows editors to drag the video or audio files into a window built into the popular editing program, rather than using Trint’s existing online transcription software. Verifying the transcript is still done online, but an import will overlay the text with the project in Premiere Pro.

Kofman created Trint after working for 30 years as a news correspondent for ABC and CBS News, a position that involved thousands of hours of creating transcriptions. The company launched in 2016 with a service transcribing uploaded files using A.I. with online software. Earlier this year, the company launched an iOS app. The Premiere Pro plug-in launched on May 8.

The Trint plug-in is free to download and try from Adobe Exchange. After the free trial, the transcription is available with a monthly subscription or by paying per each hour of video transcribed, with plans starting at $15.