Share

If you’re looking for a no-nonsense workhorse printer than can blend into the background of even the most mundane small office setting, look no further than the Xerox Phaser 6022 color laser printer. With its white exterior and purple (or is that blue?) top panel, this printer is easy on the eyes in that they won’t notice it at all. More importantly, though, it’s easy on the pocketbook — Amazon is currently slinging this thing for $149, $130 off of the regular retail price for a savings of about 47 percent. (If you’d prefer to pick it up in person, you can also find it at Walmart, albeit for $179.)

The Wi-Fi-enabled Phaser 6022 supports both Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print for wireless printing straight from your mobile device or Google Drive, no computer necessary. For demanding jobs, it can handle up to 18 pages per minute in either monochrome or color, and can spit out a color print in fewer than 13 seconds.

Built to handle versatile printing requirements, the Phaser supports paper up to 8.5 x 14-inch legal size with a maximum print resolution of 1,200 x 2,400 dots per inch. The Paper Setup Navigator feature makes it easier to work on custom paper sizes, as well, from envelopes to labels, taking much of the guesswork out of the page setup process.

Missing from the Xerox Phaser 6022 are scan, copy, and fax capabilities, so it’s not a multi-function, all-in-one office solution. If that’s what you’re looking for, consider the $310 HP LaserJet Pro M281FDW that made our list of best color laser printers. This 41-pound heavyweight cranks out 22 ppm and has a 50-sheet automated document feeder to make short work of long copy jobs.

But for under $150, it looks like a pretty good deal if you just need a speedy laser printer that will get you through the workday without a PC load letter fiasco. Of course, that price isn’t the end of the story. Replacement toner cartridges will cost you, with genuine Xerox black toner selling for about $86 and the three color toners selling for around $55 each. Fortunately, generic options bring that cost down considerably, with some brands asking as little $35 for a full set.