$200 Wiral Lite gives your phone or GoPro sweet video effects without a drone

Why it matters to you The Wiral Lite means cable cam systems aren't off limits to amateur photographers anymore.

Cable cam systems create sweet video effects, but their price, size and complex setup makes them a largely professional accessory. But one startup is aiming to bring the gliding motion effects of expensive cable systems to any user in the form of Wiral Lite, a cable camera system designed for compact cameras.

The system fits in a backpack, sets up in three minutes, and accommodates a number of different lightweight cameras, including GoPros and smartphones. The California-based company is working to bring the largely professional accessory to consumers with a mix of affordability and simplicity.

Wiral Lite is a motorized cable system — after setting up the cable around trees or posts, the cable system moves along the line using an included remote control. The system allows filmmakers to adjust speed from 0.006 mph up to 28 mph, shooting for up to three hours on the built-in battery. A time-lapse mode also allows for moving time-lapses at three different speeds. The company says the motor doesn’t create any distracting sounds.

The motorized body folds in, making it possible to tuck the system into a backpack, along with the winding cable. The motorized dolly only weighs 1.3 pounds, but can accommodate cameras up to 3.3 pounds, including GoPros, smartphones and lightweight cameras with a 1/4-inch tripod thread. A 164-foot cable is included.

Developers say the Wiral Lite can help achieve drone-like effects in no-fly zones, as well as shooting in spots that are difficult to fly in because of tight spaces.

While cable systems are common video tools, most don’t have the easy setup, compact design or price of the Wiral Lite — factors which likely led to the Kickstarter gaining complete funding in just three minutes. The Kickstarter campaign is now at nearly a quarter of a million dollars, well past the original $30,000 goal. Now with over 1,000 backers, the campaign reached $200,000 in the first 24 hours.

The startup plans to begin shipping the Wiral Lite in March. If manufacturing is successful, early backers can pick up the cable system for about $200. When the accessory hits retail stores, the company expects to list the cable camera system for twice that amount. The Kickstarter campaign is open until November 16.