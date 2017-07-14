Between the Streams: ‘Game of Thrones’ fan theories, Avatar teasers, and more

DT’s weekly entertainment show, Between the Streams, is your guide to all of the hottest, most important, and (of course) dumbest new developments in streaming and entertainment, providing a handy recap of the week that was, and a preview for what’s ahead. Follow us here every Friday at 2 p.m. PT, or add us via RSS, iTunes, or Stitcher at the links below to take BtS on the road!

This week, we’ll start out with the long-awaited return of everyone’s favorite racy fairy tale, Game of Thrones, which hits HBO this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET after what seems like about two decades off. While it’s only seven episodes long, the next season promises to be the most epic yet, as our Game of Thrones season 7 roundup details, with some episodes reaching near cinematic length — perfect to go along with the cinematic scope.

With so many exciting arcs set to conclude, so much action to come, and more speculation than a California suburb, we’re starting this show by going over some of the most intriguing Game of Thrones fan theories bouncing around as the series returns.

It’s a big week for entertainment, and that includes a well-reviewed conclusion to the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes, which hits theaters this week. We have to be honest, this is one of those odd franchises we haven’t actually tuned into, despite the surprisingly positive reviews that have surrounded each sequel. The latest is being called the best, so those who have been following Andy Serkis’ CGI masterpiece with baited breath are sure to be rewarded.

That’s the big one at the box office this week, in what has been a surprisingly light summer blockbuster season. Most of the news we got this week are morsels about projects further down the line, including intriguing new statements from Sigourney Weaver about James Cameron’s seemingly never-to-be-completed Avatar saga. To paraphrase, Weaver essentially told the world this week that there are very good reasons for all those sequels coming this far out from the original (the first one won’t arrive until 2020), and she also reiterated a statement we’ve been making for some time: Never count James Cameron out.

In fact, it’s when he’s got his back against the wall that he does his best work. From T2 to Titanic, every time he’s been underwater with a project (no pun intended), he’s come through with a groundbreaking, record-smashing hit. If he can pull another rabbit out of the hat (or four rabbits) with the new Avatar sequels, it may be his greatest trick yet.

Elsewhere in the world of entertainment, we got plenty of intriguing news this week, including Daniel Craig’s return to the James Bond franchise (slashed wrists not included), Suicide Squad 2 and Justice League updates, news on Luke Cage season 2, Netflix’s dark new Ozark trailer, Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie, and so much more. Seriously.

