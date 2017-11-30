TWB Podcast: Alexa at Work, Amazon’s Disintegrating Drones, Bionic Arms

Alex at Work: Amazon is already making a huge push to take over the digital assistant market place, with all of their Echo devices. Now, they have launched Alexa for Business, with the goal of having these placed all over offices. Are you ready to be around Alexa all hours of the day? Or would you prefer Siri, or Google?

Disintegrating Drones: On the other end of Amazon’s empire, delivery drones are sure to some day be a reality. One of the biggest worries, is what happens if they malfunction. A new patent from Amazon shows that they may be able to have drones self-disintegrate to avoid raining propellers on passersby.

Bionic Hands: We have seen a lot of technological advancements in the never ending quest to turn humans, into cyborgs. Now you can have your own double bionic hands, with a 3-D printed device from a company called Arduino.

DT Holiday Gift Guide: No matter who you’re buying gifts for, the Holiday Gift Guide from Digital Trends, will have you covered! We’ll go over a few items on the list and maybe a couple that didn’t quite make it.

This week’s episode features Juan Gar, Rick Stella, Caleb Denison, and Greg Nibler.