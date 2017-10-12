TWB Podcast: Alexa Voice Recognition; Google Recordings; Disney Movie App

Alexa Voice Recognition: Google Home announced Voice Match last week, as a service that can distinguish between individual user’s voices. Amazon has now followed suit with an Alexa update that can do the same thing.

Google Home Mini recordings: Google is now in hot water, after a user reported that a glitch in his Home Mini, allowed it to record everything he said and store the information. They have since sent out a software update to address the issue, but this really plays to the worst nightmare privacy concerns that many people have. Will this change your interest in picking up a home assistant?

Monster’s Legal Online Gambling: It’s a strange tale, but the new COO of Monster (yes, the headphones), Fred Khalilian has the company getting into the gambling business. Navigating through a complex set of regulations, he claims the company will launch PokerTribes by December 15th of this year. If it works, they will make billions, but what other industries could take inspiration to find a home online?

All Movies In One Place: Disney has reportedly reached deals with a number of major studios, to allow your purchased movies to be easily accessed across multiple platforms. This could be game changing, in making your online purchases available whenever and wherever you need them.

Oculus Project Santa Cruz : One of the biggest deterrents to widespread adoption of high end Virtual Reality sets in the home, is the necessity of an equally high end PC to run them. Oculus has announced that it’s next generation set, Project Santa Cruz, will finally cut the cords, allowing for a simpler, more inclusive jump into VR. Does this mean we are closer to living in Ready Player One, or are we still a long ways out?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Brendan Hesse, Rick Stella, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.