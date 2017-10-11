A Google Home Mini inadvertently recorded everything a reporter said in his home

Why it matters to you If you're Google Home Mini is behaving strangely, make sure to look into this fix.

We place an awful lot of trust in our smart home hubs and speakers, allowing them to live in our living rooms, our bedrooms, and even our bathrooms. But we may want to think twice about this blind acceptance following a rather bizarre incident involving one of the new Google Home Mini devices debuted at the tech giant’s October 4 event and Android Police writer Artem Russakovskii. Per Russakovskii’s report, a rogue Mini “spied on everything [he] said,” and transmitted much of this information to Google, too. Talk about an invasion of privacy.

Russakovskii realized that something was wrong when his Mini was constantly triggered by seemingly nothing at all, turning on intermittently and attempting to control various aspects of his home. And while this was initially nothing more than an (albeit serious) nuisance, it soon became clear that something slightly more insidious was taking place — namely that the device was recording “almost every minute of every day and [storing] it remotely.”

Luckily, Google thought this was as big of a deal as Russakovskii did, and sent someone to rectify the matter immediately. After assessing the situation (overnight, in fact), Google noted, “We have learned of an issue impacting a small number of Google Home Minis that could cause the touch mechanism to behave incorrectly. We are rolling out a software update today that should address the issue. If you’re having any additional issues, please feel free to contact Google Support at 1-855-971-9121.”

So what exactly was the issue? Apparently, the Google Home Mini allows for hot-word activation through a long press on the touch panel. This allows folks to activate Google Assistant without actually saying the hot word “Hey Google.” However, on a “very small number” of Minis, the devices seem to register “phantom” touch events, which means that Google Assistant is basically always on.

Already, Google has issued a patch for the issue and is currently working on a long-term fix. While the listening in should no longer be an issue, if you’re experiencing problems with your unit, Google has a help article on the topic, as well as instructions on how to get a new device.