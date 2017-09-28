TWB Podcast 149: Amazon Echo for all; Fire TV vs. Apple 4K TV; Google Ultra Pixel

Echo Everywhere: Amazon is determined to provide an Alexa-enabled device for anyone and everyone. They have just revealed 4 new/2nd-generation home assistants that might help them further take command of the burgeoning market. However, is it enough for you to buy one, or say…switch from Google Home?

Amazon Fire TV vs. Apple 4K TV: Both Apple and Amazon want to take corner the cord-cutting market, in addition to advancing streaming 4K television devices. We’ll take a look at each one, break down the advantages of each and decide which one stands above the other.

Google Ultra Pixel?: The new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones from Google, are set to be revealed on October 4th. However, a purportedly leaked images of the slideshow presentation, show a potential third phone. Could this be Google’s answer to the Apple iPhone X?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Marie Pardo-Garber, Brandon Widder, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.