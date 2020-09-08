  1. Social Media

China’s new data security initiative urges tech firms not to install backdoors

By

China is addressing the growing global concerns and pushback against Chinese tech companies with a set of new data security standards. The country has announced (via CNBC) a new global initiative that outlines principles urging participants to respect other governments’ sovereignty in how they handle data.

In the last year, Chinese tech firms that have gone viral overseas such as TikTok and PUBG Mobile have been accused of unlawfully siphoning up user data and sharing it with the Chinese government. While China has repeatedly denied these accusations, it’s hoping to explicitly put such concerns with this new global security initiative. It’s not a law, however, and hence, only the tech companies that sign up for it will be required to follow the principles.

We’ve reached out to TikTok and other affected companies like Tencent, which owns PUBG Mobile and WeChat, and Huawei for a comment and we’ll update the story when we hear back.

The new data initiative advises companies to not install “backdoors in their products and services to illegally obtain users’ data, control or manipulate users’ systems and devices” and calls for a ban on activities that “infringe upon personal information.” Further, it asks all countries to handle data security in a “comprehensive, objective, and evidence-based manner.”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Washington’s crackdown on TikTok and Huawei “blatant acts of bullying” and added: “Bent on unilateral acts, a certain country keeps making groundless accusations against others in the name of ‘clean’ network and used security as a pretext to prey on enterprises of other countries who have a competitive edge.”

Editors' Recommendations

What the biggest tech companies are doing to make the 2020 election more secure

what the biggest tech companies are doing to secure 2020 election voting sticker

Trump administration looking at banning business with China’s largest chipmaker

Trump stylized image

FCC says it will cost more than $1.8 billion to replace Huawei, ZTE equipment

huawei harmonyos interview peter gauden building full

A beginner’s guide to Tor: How to navigate the underground internet

tor project new onion service security dark web private browsing

TikTok sues Trump administration to block pending ban

tiktok logo next to trump

Facebook is adding shopping to your mobile app

facebook is adding shopping to your mobile app person on phone

YouTube reveals why it’s been removing far more videos than usual

The best dating apps for 2020

Facebook calls Kenosha shooting mass murder after event promoted call to arms

Kevin Mayer resigns as TikTok CEO

Twitter cracks down on spammy ‘copypasta’ tweets

Twitter logo

Walmart joins Microsoft in TikTok acquisition bid, Oracle offers $20 billion

digital trends live episode 437 106619142 15949038932020 07 16t045305z 1572845887 rc24uh9n1ig1 rtrmadp 0 usa legislation tikt

Facebook is cracking down on platform abusers with a pair of new lawsuits

Facebook home page

Facebook says Apple didn’t let it tell users about App Store tax

The most common Google Hangouts problems and how to fix them