Digital Trends
Social Media

Are Facebook and Instagram taking a Labor Day break? Users report downtime worldwide

Chris Chin
By

Facebook, the world’s number one social media platform, and subsidiary Instagram are taking some holiday breaks on Labor Day. As of this writing, Facebook and Instagram were facing over 30 minutes of downtime with Twitter users taking to their feeds to share their noticing as well. Users internationally also reported simultaneous reports of massive WhatsApp outages.

If you’re not already in an area suffering from sweltering summer heat, to make matters worse, how will those suffering from social family awkwardness seek escape at those family day barbeques? Oh, the panic!

So if you’re waiting for your next cheeseburger while trying to avoid awkward conversations with the aunts and uncles, and noticing that your Facebook or Instagram accounts aren’t cooperating as you constantly refresh your method of access, it isn’t just you.

1 of 2
facebook down for chris chin sept 2018 2
Chris Chin / Digital Trends
facebook down for chris chin sept 2018e
Chris Chin / Digital Trends

Hopping onto Twitter, users have started tweeting with the hashtags, “#facebook,” and “#facebookdown“, as well as “#instagram” and “#instagramdown“, with some sharing screen shots of either blank browser pages, “Service Unavailable” text, or if lucky, an actual official Facebook page that says, “Something went wrong.” Facebook’s own Twitter page hasn’t reported anything since August 31.

In a personal attempt to access other parts of Facebook’s page, such as the “About Us” section and even a Google search link to Facebook of India, it seems all of Facebook’s systems are in a wazoo – including the “Help” link.

DownDetector.com also reveals a huge and recent spike in down reports from users, with people commenting in the Disqus section from places as far as Hungary, Norway, Finland, and Turkey.

facebook instagram labor day outage down downdetector sept 2018
Screenshot from DownDetector.com, Sept. 3, 2018, 5:37 PM EST Chris Chin / Digital Trends

This downtime for the largest social media network won’t come as a surprise for some as recent complaints surfaced regarding user issues with Facebook Messenger over the past few days.

As of January 2018, Facebook reportedly has over 2.2 billion monthly active users. Its largest population of users interestingly isn’t the United States, who comes second. Rather, it’s India, with 270 million active users, according to Statista.com, as of July 2018. The U.S., according to the same source, reports 210 million active users, with Brazil following in third, tied with Indonesia at 130 million.

While writing this article, Facebook seems to have returned to functioning status. Though users updating the comment section vigorously on DownDetctor.com report rolling outages in various areas, or Facebook Messenger and Instagram are still malfunctioning. British media Express and the Daily Mail are also reporting downtime on their end, with reports of WhatsApp malfunctions too.

So while Facebook and Instagram get their act together, it seems those tied to the social network will be forced to find some other activity to do on this day of relaxation. Oh, the agony to be separated from social media, for once!

We’ve reached out to Facebook’s press department to see what’s up for a statement, and will report back accordingly.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
philips hue smart switch partners moments s
Smart Home

Philips adds a six-pack of new partners to Friends of Hue smart lighting system

Philips Hue smart lighting and smart switches gained six new members of the Friends of Hue program. Signify, the new name for Philips Lighting, announced the six new global partners at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ifa 2017 front entrance
Computing

Best of IFA 2018 Award Winners

Maybe you’ve heard of IFA, the biggest technology show in Europe. Maybe you haven’t. It really doesn’t matter, because all anyone really wants to see are the hottest new gadgets, and IFA 2018 delivered them in spades. From…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
lg 88 inch 8k oled tv introduced ifa2018 ifa 2018 2
Home Theater

Up close with LG’s 88-inch 8K OLED TV. Here’s why it matters | Video

LG has unveiled the first 88-inch 8K OLED TV and is showing it publicly at IFA 2018. Here's why we're excited to see an 8K OLED, even though naysayers suggest its a technology before its time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
senate overturns fcc net neutrality repeal chuck schumer nancy pelosi
Computing

California’s pro-net neutrality bill awaits governor’s signature

California is close to restoring net neutrality within the state. The bill, which has passed both legislative chambers, now awaits Governor Jerry Brown's signature. Brown has not commented on rather or not he intends to sign the bill, but…
Posted By Eric Brackett, Kevin Parrish
Apple

Apple self-driving car found not to be at fault after being rear-ended

One of Apple's self-driving cars has been involved in an accident with a Nissan Leaf. The autonomous car was moving at low speed while attempting to merge into traffic when it was rear-ended, It was found not to be at fault.
Posted By Eric Brackett
iPhone 8 data usage
Apple

Apple offers free repairs for owners of defective iPhone 8s

Does your iPhone 8 run slowly or restart at random? If so, it might suffer from a faulty logic board, in which case Apple is now offering free repairs. The new plan only covers certain phones, so make sure yours is eligible.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Amazon Echo Show
News

It’s no joke: Alexa is now installed on more than 20,000 devices worldwide

Amazon's Alexa is one of the most popular digital assistants on the market and IFA Berlin was a prime opportunity for the company to showcase that growth. The software is now available on more than 20,000 devices with more on the way,
Posted By Eric Brackett
amazon ifa 2018 keynote dealerscope rob stott
Smart Home

Inspired by Star Trek, Amazon wants us to talk to everything, everywhere

Amazon keynoter Daniel Rausch told IFA 2018 attendees how Alexa voice-control has grown an enthusiastic customer base, partnering with manufacturers and developers. The conversion to voice control platforms has only begun.
Posted By Bruce Brown
paypal skype money transfer
Computing

Say goodbye to Highlights: Microsoft goes back to basics with Skype redesign

Microsoft is making some changes to Skype's UI. With a renewed focus on usability and simplicity, the company is working to make sure that Skype remains focused on communication and productivity.
Posted By Eric Brackett
google pixelbook vs microsoft surface pro 2017 pixelbook2
Computing

Microsoft ends the Surface Plus lease program

All good things must come to an end and the same is sadly true of the Surface Plus program. Microsoft has announced that the Surface leasing program has come to an end, but existing customers will be largely unaffected.
Posted By Eric Brackett
nissan variable compression gasoline engine 42180824 brand name berlin
Business

Nissan recalls a range of vehicles to fix potentially dangerous ignition issue

Nissan is recalling just over 165,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a potentially dangerous issue with the key ignition system. Nissan said it could cause the engine to suddenly cut out, increasing the chances of a crash.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Headquarters
Web

Google plans crackdown on tech-support scams appearing in search ads

Concerned about the number of "tech-support" scams showing up in its search engine ads, Google says it's to launch a verification program to ensure that only legitimate providers of third-party tech support can use the platform.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla surprise for Grand Basel
Cars

What high-voltage surprise will Tesla unveil on September 5?

Tesla avoids auto shows. It's making an exception to unveil a surprise at the prestigious Grand Basel show that opens in Switzerland on September 5. We don't know much yet but odds are the surprise is a sports car.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mobile

The leaks keep coming as a Pixel 3 XL is left in the back of a Lyft

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman