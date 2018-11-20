Digital Trends
Social Media

Facebook removes one-click comment test after users call the tool ‘dystopian’

Hillary Grigonis
By

Facebook started testing an auto comment feature and promptly disabled it after users called the tool’s suggested comments on news coverage of a shooting “dystopian.” Facebook users recently spotted comment suggestions on multiple types of Facebook posts, but the idea of an algorithm suggesting a comment for a disaster didn’t sit well with users. According to BuzzFeed, Facebook disabled the test after uproar over the feature.

The test is for a tool that suggests comments, allowing users to respond in one click instead of actually typing out the comment. While shortcuts may be welcome in some parts of the app, Facebook users thought the auto-response on coverage of the hospital shooting in Chicago was insensitive and normalized shootings.

According to BuzzFeed, the tool created suggestions like “this is so sad” and “so sorry” on a Live video covering the Chicago shooting. A tweet by one user capturing a screenshot of the feature generated criticism for the potential tool. One commenter described the feature as something that would be on an episode of Black Mirror, another called the screenshot “the most dystopian thing I’ve seen all day.

While the content of the first spotted test of the feature is cringe-worthy, Facebook says the tool wasn’t implemented properly and disabled the test. Like Facebook fails of the past, the suggestions are probably a result of an algorithm, perhaps one that suggests comments based on the most popular types of responses. Facebook did not respond to Digital Trends’ request for a comment.

The auto-comment test was also run on other types of videos, according to BuzzFeed, including news and gaming. With the test, suggested comments appeared in bubbles below the post. Clicking on one sends that comment instantly, saving time on sending comments. The feature is similar to an autoresponder recently launched by Google, but the initial user response suggests the tool may be more out of place on a social network where users can also quickly respond with emoji reactions.

Facebook said the test has been disabled “for now,” but didn’t offer more details on if the feature would be refined and re-tested or when. As a test, the feature was only available to select users and it’s unclear when the test first began.

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
pinterest launches following feed tab pin format
Social Media

Pinterest brings followed content front and center with full-width Pin format

Want to see Pinterest recommendations, or just Pins from followed users? Now Pinners can choose with a Pinterest Following feed update. The secondary feed eliminates recommendation and is (almost) chronological.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Facebook's Alexa-enabled video-calling devices begin shipping

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls. The 15-inch Portal+ model features a pivoting camera that follows you around the room as you speak.
Posted By Denny Arar, Bruce Brown
vine coming back as byte
Social Media

Vine fans, your favorite video-looping app is coming back as Byte

Vine fans were left disappointed in 2017 when its owner, Twitter, pulled the plug on the video-looping app. But now one of its co-founders has promised that a new version of the app, called Byte, is coming soon.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook depression
News

Social media use increases depression and anxiety, experiment shows

A study has shown for the first time a causal link between social media use and lower rates of well-being. Students who limited their social media usage to 30 minutes a day showed significant decreases in anxiety and fear of missing out.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
twitter experiencing outages worldwide app
Social Media

Twitter boss hints that an edit button for tweets may finally be on its way

Twitter has been talking for years about launching an edit button for tweets, but it still hasn't landed. This week, company boss Jack Dorsey addressed the matter again, describing a quick-edit button as "achievable."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
superwoman youtuber lilly singh taking a break for her mental health
Social Media

‘Superwoman’ YouTuber Lilly Singh taking a break for her mental health

Claiming to be "mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually exhausted," popular YouTuber Lilly Singh has told her millions of fans she's taking a break from making videos in order to recuperate.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook portal review feat
Product Review

It's not a spy, but you still won't want to friend Facebook's Portal+

Facebook has jumped into the smart home game with the Portal+, a video-calling device featuring an Amazon Alexa speaker and a screen. While it has lots of cool calling features, we’re weary of Facebook taking up counter space in our home.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
facebook rolling out messenger unsend feature and heres how to use it
Social Media

Facebook is rolling out a Messenger ‘unsend’ feature, and here’s how to use it

Facebook is starting to roll out a "remove message" feature for its Messenger app. It lets you delete a message in a thread within 10 minutes of sending it, and replaces it with a note telling recipients that it's been removed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
social media moderation holding phone
Social Media

Going incognito: Here's how to appear offline on Facebook

How do you make sure your friends and family can't see if you're on Facebook, even if you are? Here, we'll show you how to turn off your active status on three different platforms, so you can browse Facebook without anyone knowing.
Posted By Brie Barbee
instagram update shopping video conf saved en
Social Media

Build a wish list and shop videos with Instagram’s latest shopping update

Eyeing a product on Instagram? Now there are more ways to shop from the social network. Instagram just rolled out options to save products in a collection as users can also now shop from videos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
microsoft - best stock-trading apps
Social Media

Addicted to Instagram? Its new ‘activity dashboard’ is here to help

Ever get that nagging feeling you're spending too much time on Instagram? Well, a new "activity dashboard" has a bunch of features designed to help you better control how you use the addictive photo-sharing app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why an american called john lewis gets lots of twitter hassle from brits johnlewis
Social Media

Why an American named John Lewis gets lots of Twitter hassle from Brits

Spare a thought for Twitter user John Lewis. When he signed up as @johnlewis soon after the app launched in 2006, little did he know what he was letting himself in for. Clue: There's a U.K. department store called John Lewis.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instagram purging fake followers like comments ai 2 up en sp instagrampurge
Social Media

Instagram purges fake followers, likes, and comments generated from other apps

Instagram looking a little more authentic? You can thank machine learning. A new tool is helping Instagram spot followers, likes and comments generated from third-party apps -- and this is just the start.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Photography

Dual cameras for Spectacles 3? Report suggests Snap-designed glasses with AR

Despite underselling the first generation, Snap Inc. isn't done with camera glasses yet. According to a recent report, the company is rumored to be working on another Snap Spectacles with dual cameras for augmented reality features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis