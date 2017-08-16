Save me: How to save photos from Instagram

Millions of users have uploaded tens of millions of photos to Instagram, making it the world’s most popular photo-sharing website. And while you can “like” or bookmark a photo so you can revisit it later, there’s no way to download them to your computer or device directly from Instagram — which means if you’re asking how to save photos from Instagram, you’re not alone.

You may have your reasons for wanting to download a photo. Perhaps you accidentally deleted the original photo of the Eiffel Tower from your Parisian vacation, and the only copy you have left is the one you posted to Instagram. Maybe there’s a photo that you absolutely love and would like to have it as a desktop wallpaper. Maybe you just really liked a picture.

Just because there’s no download button, doesn’t mean you can’t do it. We found the five best ways to download photos from Instagram, along with how to save photos on Instagram (without actually downloading them). Some methods are as easy as clicking a few buttons, while some take a bit more digging, but they’re all relatively painless.

Note: Respect other users’ photos. Downloading a photo for personal enjoyment is one thing, but if you intend to repost or use it in another manner, get the owners’ permission. Instagram has an in-depth section regarding copyrights.

How to bookmark photos in Instagram

Earlier this year, Instagram added the ability to organize saved posts. Think of it like Pinterest boards, but on Instagram. Using the bookmark feature, you can save photos that you like to recall later, like saving all the #foodporn into a folder of restaurants you’d like to try and saving those travel destinations in another separate folder. This feature makes your favorite Instagrams easy to access, but unlike downloading them, you will still need an internet connection or smartphone signal.

Step 1: Underneath the image you’d like to save, tap the bookmark icon on the right.

Step 2: The photo is now saved, but if you would like to organize your saved Instagram photos, tap the “Save to Collections” that pops up. Click the plus icon to create your own collection.

Step 3: To view, edit, or organize your Instagram saves, navigate to your profile and tap the bookmark icon above your images. From here, you can tap the plus icon to add new collections or moved a save to a new collection.

How to save photos from Instagram in Windows and MacOS

DownloadGram

Step 1: Navigate to Instagram’s website.

Step 2: Find the Instagram picture you want to save and click on it.

Step 3: Copy the photo’s URL from the web address bar in your browser.

Step 4: Go to DownloadGram’s website.

Step 5: Input the photo’s URL into box with the auto-generated Instagram link.

Step 6: Click the Download button. Then, click the resulting Download Picture button to save your image.

4K Stogram

Step 1: Download 4K Stogram onto your computer.

Step 2: After installation, open the program and insert an Instagram username, hashtag, or even location into the search bar.

Step 3: Click Subscribe.

Step 4: Click on each photo to download and automatically open the image.

Step 5: For the ability to do this for an unlimited number of profiles, purchase a license key here for $10.

Instagram

Step 1: Navigate to Instagram’s website.

Step 2: Find the Instagram photo you want to save and click on it.

Step 4: Right-click or control (ctrl)-click the photo, and then click View Page Source or equivalent.

Step 6: Locate the section that has “meta property” information (you can also find it by hitting control- or command-f and typing meta property into the search bar). Here, you’ll see a line of code that starts with <meta property=”og:image“.

Step 7: Copy the link that follows the “content=” after the that meta property tag until you see a common photo extension, specifically JPG or PNG.

Step 8: Paste the link into your browser and hit Enter.

Step 9: You will be taken to a page with just the photo. Now, right-click or ctrl-click the image, and select Save Image As to save the photo. Remember, respect the owners’ copyright.

How to save photos from Instagram in iOS using InstaSave

Note: To prevent image theft, InstaSave on iOS will only allow you to save photos from your own Instagram account. Users should also avoid the app’s “buy likes” feature, which is against Instagram’s terms of use and has gotten a number of platforms shut down recently.

Step 1: Download the app from the App Store and login to your Instagram account.

Step 2: Tap the person icon in the bottom menu to access your own photos.

Step 3: Select the photo you would like to save.

Step 4: Tap the arrow download icon on the bottom right and choose “save” from the pop-up menu.

Step 5: Select Copy Share URL to download the photo.

How to save photos from Instagram in Android using Instasave

Step 1: Download the app from Google Play Store — you’ll also need to login to your account using your Instagram username and password.

Step 2: Launch the app and toggle the slider beneath the Instagram logo.

Step 3: Open Instagram and locate the photo you want to download.

Step 4: Tap the Option button in the upper-right corner of the photo.

Step 5: Select Copy Share URL to download the photo.