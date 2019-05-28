How to replace lost or broken AirPods or their charging case

Share

Despite the initial outcry when Apple unveiled its iPhone 7 sans headphone jack, Apple fans have flocked to its wireless audio solution: The AirPods. Now in its second generation, these fully wireless earbuds have quickly become as iconic as the wired versions it replaced, their signature white stems dropping down from thousands of ears around the world.

The newest version has an improved battery life, and an optional wireless charging feature for the charging case, but it’s almost identical to the original, including the significant risk that you may lose one or both earbuds, or even the charging case itself. The good news is that any of these pieces can be replaced. The bad news is that it’s going to cost you.

At $159 a pair, AirPods aren’t the cheapest way to go fully wireless, but they might be the easiest. With a pairing procedure that is effortless and wireless connectivity that is highly reliable, you can easily spend $250 or more on a set that won’t work quite as well.

Price aside, managing several accessories at once can be tough, especially when you consider the AirPods require three individual pieces in order to function properly. After all, the possibility of losing one or all of these is certainly greater than losing a single pair of wired earbuds. And if you do lose them, how much is Apple charging to replace the AirBuds and their accompanying case?

Replacing individual AirPods costs $69 each. A standard charging case will run you $59, while the wirelessly charging model costs $79 to replace.

What if you still have all of the parts, but something’s not working correctly? Thankfully, Apple’s AirPods are protected by a one-year warranty. Service for any AirPods with diminished battery capacity within this time frame will be free. Battery maintenance that falls outside this one-year warranty period will run you $49, for either the AirPods or the charging case.

If you do need to replace your AirPod case, an individual earbud, or both AirPods, you have a few options at your disposal. You can either go to the Apple Store, or the third-party retailer — i.e., Target, Walmart — from which you purchased your AirPods. The latter will likely only replace your earbuds if they fall under warranty, however. If they will not honor your warranty for whatever reason, try going to the Apple Store instead.

You can also contact Apple Support, though you will need to know the serial number for your product. This is the best option if you do not live relatively close to an Apple Store. You can also use Apple Support in tandem with Apple’s Express Replacement policy for added convenience. First, contact Apple Support and they will help you determine whether your product is still covered under warranty. If you’re eligible, Apple will ship a replacement AirPod or AirPod case to a designated location of your choosing. You’ll just need to mail the defective product to Apple within 10 days of Apple’s shipping date.

