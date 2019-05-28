Digital Trends
Home Theater

How to replace lost or broken AirPods or their charging case

Dallon Adams
By

qApple AirPods

Despite the initial outcry when Apple unveiled its iPhone 7 sans headphone jack, Apple fans have flocked to its wireless audio solution: The AirPods. Now in its second generation, these fully wireless earbuds have quickly become as iconic as the wired versions it replaced, their signature white stems dropping down from thousands of ears around the world.

The newest version has an improved battery life, and an optional wireless charging feature for the charging case, but it’s almost identical to the original, including the significant risk that you may lose one or both earbuds, or even the charging case itself. The good news is that any of these pieces can be replaced. The bad news is that it’s going to cost you.

1 of 4
Apple AirPods review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends
Apple AirPods review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends
Apple AirPods review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends
Apple AirPods review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

At $159 a pair, AirPods aren’t the cheapest way to go fully wireless, but they might be the easiest.  With a pairing procedure that is effortless and wireless connectivity that is highly reliable, you can easily spend $250 or more on a set that won’t work quite as well.

Price aside, managing several accessories at once can be tough, especially when you consider the AirPods require three individual pieces in order to function properly. After all, the possibility of losing one or all of these is certainly greater than losing a single pair of wired earbuds. And if you do lose them, how much is Apple charging to replace the AirBuds and their accompanying case?

Replacing individual AirPods costs $69 each. A standard charging case will run you $59, while the wirelessly charging model costs $79 to replace.

What if you still have all of the parts, but something’s not working correctly? Thankfully, Apple’s AirPods are protected by a one-year warranty. Service for any AirPods with diminished battery capacity within this time frame will be free. Battery maintenance that falls outside this one-year warranty period will run you $49, for either the AirPods or the charging case.

If you do need to replace your AirPod case, an individual earbud, or both AirPods, you have a few options at your disposal. You can either go to the Apple Store, or the third-party retailer — i.e., Target, Walmart — from which you purchased your AirPods. The latter will likely only replace your earbuds if they fall under warranty, however. If they will not honor your warranty for whatever reason, try going to the Apple Store instead.

You can also contact Apple Support, though you will need to know the serial number for your product. This is the best option if you do not live relatively close to an Apple Store. You can also use Apple Support in tandem with Apple’s Express Replacement policy for added convenience. First, contact Apple Support and they will help you determine whether your product is still covered under warranty. If you’re eligible, Apple will ship a replacement AirPod or AirPod case to a designated location of your choosing. You’ll just need to mail the defective product to Apple within 10 days of Apple’s shipping date.

See the Apple AirPods Here

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best cheap phones for 2019
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Six things the new AirPods (and all new wireless earbuds) should have

Whether you’re a new buyer or considering an upgrade, here’s what you should look for in your next pair of true wireless earbuds, from great battery life to app-based features and beyond.
Posted By Parker Hall
brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome
Deals

Amazon drops deep discount on multifunctional Brother wireless laser printer

Are you looking for a compact all-in-one wireless laser printer? Amazon has slashed the DCP-L2550DW wireless laser printer and copier by the Brother Company by 20%. Fast and reliable, this multifunction office necessity gets the job done.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

With sleek forms, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
best iphone deals unboxed featured
Apple

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for May 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best shows on hulu ramy featured
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Zvox Soundbars
Home Theater

These speakers sound clear to the hard of hearing. Here's how that's possible

ZVOX audio has been credited as the maker of the first commercially successful soundbar, but the innovation didn’t stop there. CEO Tom Hannaher and his team are working to help bring high-quality TV audio to the hearing impaired.
Posted By Parker Hall
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, Dell laptops, and Nintendo Switch deals

The Walmart Memorial Day sale is in full swing. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best new shows and movies to stream preacher season 3 featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream this Memorial Day weekend

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The third season of Preacher, the return of Sneaky Pete, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (May 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

Apple might add dual Bluetooth audio connections to the iPhone

Dual Bluetooth audio connections are already available on many Android phones. But so far, Apple hasn't added it to the iPhone. Rumor has it this could change, giving two sets of wireless headphones access to the same music.
Posted By Simon Cohen
what is hdmi 2 0 explained
Home Theater

HDMI 2.0b is a whole lot more than just a connection to your TV

HDMI 2.0b is the backbone for many of the latest updates in 4K UHD technology. And while a new cable standard can often involve a bunch of changes for consumers, that is not the case this time around.
Posted By Caleb Denison
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now, there are more channels and more packages to choose from, with more being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen