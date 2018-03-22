Instagram is messing with the news feed again, and more changes are coming

Share

Instagram may not be going back to chronological order but the network is working to keep those weeks-old images from popping up in your feed. On Thursday, March 22, Instagram shared a news feed update that will boost newer posts, along with testing a button that will allow users to choose when to refresh the feed. The changes are the first in what Instagram says are some news feed improvements that will happen “over the next few months,” and follow an update allowing linked hashtags and profiles in the bio.

The date on the post has always played a role in Instagram’s feed, becoming part of the algorithm when Instagram moved away from the chronological feed. While the date was always factored in, Instagram is moving the date higher up the ranks in how the algorithm decides what to include where, which means newer posts will start popping up earlier in the feed.

Instagram says the change is based on user feedback. “With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about,” the official blog post reads.

The second potential change is a refresh button — but so far, the tool is just a test. A “new posts” button will allow users to choose when to refresh the feed, avoiding losing your spot with an automatic refresh when, say, you move out of the app to send a text and come back a few minutes later. Doing nothing will save the spot in the feed, while hitting the new post button will take users back to the top of the feed.

That is not all the changes coming to the Instagram news feed, however. “Over the next few months, we’ll be sharing more about improvements we’re making to feed,” the post says. “Our goal is to be the best place to share and connect with the people and interests that matter most to you.”

The change comes one day after Instagram announced the ability to created linked hashtags and mentions inside bios. The update allows you to create clickable hashtags or links to other profiles. Users will be notified if a link to their profile pops up in another users bio and will have the option to remove the link, which still leaves the text intact.