Instagram expands Sensitive Content Control feature

Anita George
By

Instagram is letting its users have more control over the content they see in search results and in content recommendations from the popular photo and video sharing app.

On Monday, Instagram announced that starting today, it would be updating and expanding its current Sensitive Content Control feature to allow its users to have more control over how much sensitive content they see in various sections of the app, such as: Explore, Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages, and feed recommendations.

Three mobile screenshots showing Instagram's newly expanded sensitive content control feature.
Instagram

The updated version of the Sensitive Content Control feature is expected to “be available to everyone in the coming weeks.” According to screenshots provided in Instagram’s announcement, the new version of this feature only filters out content from accounts you’re not following and still allows you to see all content from those you choose to follow. In terms of what “sensitive content” is, some examples that Instagram offers include “topics like drugs or firearms.”

The newly expanded feature will also offer three control options: More, Standard, and Less. More has less content restrictions and so you’ll likely see *more* sensitive content. Standard is the middle ground option that permits some sensitive content. And Less, has more content restrictions which means you’ll likely see *less* sensitive content. Users under the age of 18 won’t be able to enable the More option.

When the expanded Sensitive Content Control feature becomes available to you, here’s how to access it:

Open the Instagram mobile app. Select the Profile icon > Select the Menu icon in the top right > Select Settings > Select Account > Choose Sensitive Content Control.

